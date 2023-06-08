BA in Psychology, English and Human Resources in Bangalore's top college, Jain University

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 8: Admissions opened for the programme BA Psychology, Communicative English, Human Resource Management and Employee Relations under SHSS, Jain (Deemed-to-be University).

The top humanities and social sciences institute of Bangalore has a combination of Psychological theories, English language in detail, and management of Human Resources.

They offer a number of top arts and humanities courses including with triple specialization including:

* Optional English, Psychology and Journalism

* Psychology, Sociology and Economics

* Psychology, Communicative English and Human Resource Management & Employee Relations

* Economics & Public Relations

A peek into the course

The programme is carefully designed in order to ensure that the students derive the most from it. Apart from the academic knowledge imparted to the students, they are also exposed to workshops, internships and fieldwork.

Students receive a wide range of options with the triple major, and a freedom of choosing any stream they like for further specialisation.

Via the curriculum, the professional professors cover the aspects of fundamentals in all the streams, Organisational Behaviour, Mind Management, Biological Processes and Behaviour, Creative Writing, Labour Laws, Introduction to Linguistics, Cross-Cultural Communication, Lifespan Development, and many more.

The course also includes theoretical concepts and practical exposure of skills like public speaking, research, entrepreneurship, etc.

The students taking the course PCEHRM (Hons.) get the opportunity to study Visual Communication, Strategic HRM, Travel Writing, Leadership skills, all while working on their own research project and dissertation.

The disciplines have a wide variety of job prospects, including Development Psychologists, Education Psychologist, Health Educators, Human Resource Managers, Technical Writers, Content Developers and Specialists, Job Analysts, and many more.

School of Humanities and Social Sciences

The top college for humanities and social sciences courses in Bangalore, SHSS of Jain Institute is the perfect amalgamation of learning to empathise while learning to express. With programmes that combine English, Psychology, Human Resources, Economics, Sociology, and their various aspects, SHSS proves to be the best.

The experts of each field come together to ensure the success of the students by framing curricula that best suit the needs of tomorrow.

For further information: https://www.jainuniversity.ac.in/program/humanities-and-social-sciences/psychology-communicative-english-human-resource-management-employee-relations

Contact: +91 9606045275

