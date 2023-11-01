Baba Textile Machinery India Pvt. Ltd. Expands Reach with the Grand Opening of its State-of-the-Art Hyderabad Showroom

A Hub of Innovation and Empowerment

New Delhi (India), November 1: Baba Textile Machinery India Pvt. Ltd., a pioneering name in the textile machinery industry since its establishment in 2005, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new showroom in Hyderabad.

The grand opening event will not only mark a significant milestone for the company but will also underscore its commitment to women’s empowerment through textile machinery.

The showroom launch is a testament to Baba Textile Machinery’s unwavering dedication to serving the textile industry.

With the guidance and leadership of Mr. Murari Lal Parasurampuria, the company transitioned into a Private Ltd. Company in 2012 and has since evolved into the ultimate one-stop destination for textile-based machinery needs.

Today, Baba Textile Machinery proudly boasts a team of over 100 dedicated employees, a network of eight offices situated in key cities including Jaipur, Varanasi, Kolkata, Delhi, Gandhi Nagar, Noida, Hyderabad, and Santipur (West Bengal), and a user base spanning across India.

Baba Textile Machinery India Pvt. Ltd. envisions enhancing productivity and efficiency for Indian manufacturers by offering standardized, high-quality machinery and equipment. Their mission is focused on setting industry benchmarks while providing manufacturers with technology-enabled, advanced machinery solutions that enable them to create a profound impact in the global market domain.

The company has delivered over 15,000 machines to satisfied clients across India, averaging an impressive 500+ machines delivered annually. Their presence extends to more than 80 cities, offering a diverse range of over 100 machines, establishing them as the leading and trustworthy manufacturer in terms of durability and reliability.

Empowering Women Through Embroidery

A notable highlight of the new showroom is its emphasis on women’s empowerment in the textile industry. Embroidery machines, a specialty of Baba Textile Machinery’s product range, are a powerful tool for women entrepreneurs seeking to establish their businesses and strive for economic independence. This showroom is poised to be a catalyst for the growth of women in the industry, supporting their journey towards empowerment.

This event symbolizes not only a new beginning for the company but also a celebration of the strength, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit of women in the textile sector.

