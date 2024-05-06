Bacancy Successfully Manufactures India's First Power Module for EV, Telecom and Storage Application

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 6: Pioneering Indian manufacturer, Bacancy Systems, announces mass production of the groundbreaking Power Module for EV Chargers. This marks a significant milestone, as Bacancy became the first company in India to manufacture a power module specifically designed for EV chargers. This innovative product signifies a major step forward in the country's quest for self-reliance in the electric mobility sector.

Bacancy's Power Module is Powered by Unmatched Performance and Efficiency

Bacancy's power module raises the bar for the industry with its impressive features. The 30-kW variant is being produced to boost efficiency, minimize energy waste, and promote eco-conscious charging.

Below are some specs to look out for:

High Efficiency: Engineered to optimize energy consumption, Bacancy's power modules minimize wastage while maximizing efficiency, ensuring an eco-conscious charging experience.

High Power Density: Despite its compact size, the module delivers a remarkable power output, making it adaptable to various charging setups, from residential to commercial applications.

Intelligent Air Cooling: Equipped with intelligent air-cooling technology, the module efficiently dissipates heat, ensuring reliable performance even under demanding conditions.

Flexible Operation Modes: Users can seamlessly switch between normal and silent operation modes, catering to various preferences and environments while ensuring a comfortable charging experience.

Versatile Compatibility: Compatible with a wide range of EV charger controllers, the module seamlessly integrates into existing charging infrastructure, accommodating diverse voltage requirements and charging scenarios.

Space-Efficient Design: Its compact form allows for easy integration into existing charging setups, making it suitable for various installation environments without compromising performance.

User-Friendly Operation: The intuitive operation interface enables users to adjust settings and monitor charging processes effortlessly, enhancing overall user experience and convenience.

Reliable Performance: Engineered for reliability and durability, Bacancy's power module ensures consistent and efficient charging performance, contributing to the overall reliability of charging systems.

Bacancy Systems CEO and Co-Founder Hardik Sheth expresses optimism: "At Bacancy Systems, we're driven by a vision for a cleaner future. Our power module represents a leap forward in EV technology, offering unmatched performance and user convenience. We're proud to be manufacturing 20,000 units annually right here in India, contributing to a greener tomorrow."

Looking ahead, Bacancy Systems plans to further expand its capabilities in the EV industry by investing in research and development, fostering collaborations with research institutions and universities, and implementing sustainable manufacturing practices.

Bacancy Systems is a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions for electric mobility, dedicated to driving sustainable transportation through innovation and excellence. With a focus on delivering high-quality products and exceptional service, Bacancy Systems continues to revolutionize the electric vehicle industry, shaping the future of mobility one innovation at a time.

