Bachpan Rises Up to Every Challenge & Becomes the Official School Education Partner for SunRisers Hyderabad

New Delhi (India), April 17: New Delhi: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) is widely acclaimed for showing consistent success and is best known for its terrific bowling squad ever since winning the maiden title in 2016. SRH announced recently that Bachpan Play School is its Official School Education Partner for the upcoming season. Both SRH and Bachpan take great pride in doing so. This distinctive partnership comes as a breath of fresh air in the world of education and cricket. It is for the first time in India that a prominent play school brand and a premium cricket franchise have joined hands to transform the country’s education segment.

When asked about this distinctive partnership, Mr. Ajay Gupta (CEO and Founder of Bachpan Play School) stated, “We are thrilled beyond measure at becoming the Official School Education Partner for SunRisers Hyderabad. The very motto of this dedicated team—Rise Up to Every Challenge—perfectly aligns with the spectacular journey of Bachpan. We started out at a time when preschool education was not even recognised as being fundamental to a child’s development. So, there were challenges we had to face with sheer perseverance. Seeing the same persevering spirit in SRH gives us a sense of wonder and delight. The team’s commitment to sports as well as education is commendable, and we are proud to have partnered with them for early childhood education.”

Showing an equal amount of excitement, K Shanmugam, CEO, SRH, welcomed the association with Bachpan and said, “We believe that indulging in sports is very important for the physical development of an individual as well as the overall development of a nation. Early childhood is the perfect time to lay a solid base for these extracurricular interests, the task that Bachpan has been intent on accomplishing for years. It is amazing how 1200+ Bachpan Play Schools are making early childhood count Kyunki Bachpan Sirf Ek Baar Aata Hai. It’s great to have Bachpan as a valued member of the family.”

The partnership between Bachpan and SRH is much awaited by cricket enthusiasts around the country. The link between Bachpan and SRH is hoped to be a fruitful one, sources say. https://www.bachpanglobal.com/

