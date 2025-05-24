Badminton India Launches on Fanly: A Game-Changing Platform for Badminton Stars-Fan Engagement

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 24: Fanly has been chosen as the social engagement platform (https://fanly.social) for bringing the entire Indian Badminton community onto a single platform. With Badminton India, Fanly sets out to create a central hub for badminton lovers across the nationuniting top Indian players, rising stars, and passionate fans in one engaging space. All are invited to download from Apple App Store or Google Play Store and sign up to explore the full potential of Fanly.

Indian Badminton in Fanly was launched by Padma Bhushan Shri Pullela Gopichand - Chief National Coach, Indian Badminton at the Kotak Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, along with Sridevi Sira, VP -The Smart Bridge & former Skills Lead at NASSCOM, Srinivasan Babu - Cofounder of Fanly, Saravanan Kanagaraju - Cofounder of Fanly.

Introducing Fanly, the revolutionary new fan engagement platform designed to redefine how stars connect with their followers. Fanly offers a next-generation solution that empowers stars with tools to build authentic and safe communities of fans while giving them exclusive access to their favourite stars. In a world dominated by chaotic social media feeds, fake news, and distant fan interactions, Fanly steps in as a secure, AI-powered ecosystem where positivity, control, and connection thrive.

What Sets Fanly Apart:

* Direct Fan Engagement: Stars will share exclusive content, send personalized updates, and host private fan events.

* Fan Empowerment: Fans gain access to fan clubs, personalized shoutouts, exclusive merchandise, and also earn rewards for positive behaviour.

* AI-Driven Safety: The Senti'meter, Fanly's proprietary AI tool, promotes a respectful community by flagging harmful content and rewarding positivity.

* Community Media: Safe, curated space where celebrities and fans build meaningful, interactive relationships beyond the noise of traditional social platforms.

* Robust Technology: Cloud-native, scalable, and seamlessly integrated Fanly is built for the future of sports and entertainment.

Vision: Fanly aims to become the leading positive social media platform for stars and fans worldwide merging technology, trust, and fandom into a unified experience.

Quote from the Founders:

"Badminton is one of the fastest-growing sports in India, and yet there hasn't been a digital space that truly connects the communityuntil now. With Fanly's Badminton India, we're giving fans unprecedented access to the sport and its stars, while empowering players to build and grow their personal fanbases. Whether you're a national-level player, a school athlete, or just someone who loves the game, Fanly's Badminton India is your new home. The launch marks a major step in Fanly's mission to revolutionize fan engagement across sports and entertainment."

App details:

* https://fanly.social

* https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fanly&pcampaignid=web_share

* https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/fanly/id6532619926

Fanly The Ultimate Fan Engagement Platform

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor