Badthameez Tech Expands its Reach with the Launch of ‘Chote Vyapari’ to Empower Small Businesses in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

In a groundbreaking move to bridge the gap between digital marketing services and small-scale businesses, Badthameez Tech, founded by Abdul Sattar, with co-founders Raveena Chandra and Phani Kumar, has unveiled its latest venture, ‘Chote Vyapari.’ This innovative platform is specifically designed to cater to the marketing needs of local shopkeepers and small businesses in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

With over 100 clients already under its belt, Badthameez Tech identified a pressing need within the market. Many small-scale businesses and shopkeepers expressed a willingness to venture into online marketing but were deterred by the high costs associated with traditional marketing services. In response to this demand, Badthameez Tech, has launched ‘Chote Vyapari,’ a cost-effective solution aimed at empowering local businesses to expand their reach and increase visibility within their communities.

Chote Vyapari offers a comprehensive suite of digital marketing services tailored to meet the unique requirements of small businesses. The platform focuses on leveraging popular communication channels like WhatsApp to connect merchants with potential customers in their respective localities. Services include website development, targeted advertising, social media management, and personalized WhatsApp marketing campaigns.

The key feature of Chote Vyapari is its hyper-localized approach, allowing businesses to market their products and services specifically within their immediate area. Merchants can choose from a range of affordable marketing packages, each customized to meet their individual needs and budget constraints. The platform then ensures that promotional messages reach the right audience, maximising the impact of each marketing campaign.

As Badthameez Tech, Founder Abdul Sattar and co-founders Raveena Chandra and Phani Kumar, expands its marketing efforts to cover merchants all over, ‘Chote Vyapari’ in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, bringing a new era of affordable and effective regional marketing to the doorstep of local businesses. With this initiative, the founders are not just launching a new brand but fostering an environment where every ‘chote vyapari’ can thrive in the digital age.

