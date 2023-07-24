Bajaj Finance Car Loan Balance Transfer and Top-up: High-value Loan Made Easy

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: Switching to an alternative lender can be an attractive option for many car owners since they may get a chance to secure a new loan with more favourable repayment terms. Transferring the existing loan to a new lender also helps customers to avail of a top-up on the amount.

One of the leading NBFCs, Bajaj Finance offers car loan balance transfer and top-up that allows customers to transfer their existing loans at better terms. It comes with competitive interest rates and provides customers with increased financial flexibility, catering to their diverse financial needs. This NBFC also offers a high-value top-up of up to 180% of their car’s value.

Below are the key features of the Bajaj Finance Car Loan Balance Transfer and Top-up:

Funding of up to Rs. 47 lakh

Customers have the option to transfer the outstanding balance of their existing car loan and get a high-value top-up of up to Rs. 47 lakh. This top-up facility can also help individuals in making significant upgrades to their cars. Furthermore, the fees and charges associated with this loan are clearly specified on the loan agreement and the official website. It is advised to read the information carefully before submitting the application.

3 unique variants

Bajaj Finance provides a car loan balance transfer and top-up in three unique variants - Term Loan, Flexi Term Loan, and Flexi Hybrid Loan. When a customer selects the Flexi variant, a loan limit is assigned to them from which they can withdraw funds as and when required. Interest is charged only on the amount that is withdrawn, and not on the total approved limit. Customers can also make multiple withdrawals and part-prepayments at no additional cost. A Flexi Hybrid Loan option offers the additional advantage of paying interest-only EMIs for the initial part of the tenure.

Immediate processing

Bajaj Finance ensures that customers receive the car loan balance transfer and the top-up amount within 48 hours* of approval in most cases. The quick disbursal of funds allows customers to cover their expenses without any delay.

Convenient tenures

The car loan balance transfer and top-up comes with flexible loan tenures, allowing customers to repay their loans over a period of up to 72 months. Customers can select a suitable tenure based on their financial situation and repay their loan conveniently.

Premium services

With this loan facility, customers can also access a range of additional services at a nominal cost. These offerings include services such as car insurance, life insurance, financial fitness report, and more. This additional feature enhances the overall car loan experience, providing customers with comprehensive support.

Doorstep assistance

Customers can access doorstep support services, allowing them to submit necessary documents without leaving their homes. By scheduling an appointment, the assigned representative will visit the customer's residence, streamlining the process and eliminating the need to travel to a physical location. Moreover, the registration certificate transfer is also facilitated at the customer's doorstep, further enhancing the ease and efficiency of the loan application journey.

A car loan balance transfer and top-up is a great financing option that allows individuals to get a high-value top-up loan. With Bajaj Finance, customers can get competitive interest rates and speedy disbursal within 48 hours* of approval.

*Terms and conditions apply.

