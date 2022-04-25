Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offering special interest rate up to 7.35 percent p.a.: Check latest interest rates

There is good news for all the investors. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is offering special interest rates to all its customers. These special interest rates are exclusive of the interest rate up to 7.10 per cent pa increase on regular tenors offered by Bajaj Finance wef April 25th 2022.

The FD interest rate points for all categories of investors and tenors will help in quicker growth of one's investment. The rise in the interest rate is applicable on all deposits made on or after April 25th 2022. Take a quick look at all the features a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit investment offers and

Bajaj Finance Special FD interest rates:

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits has also included special interest rates for all customers. With special interest rate one can now choose specific tenors to enjoy interest rates up to 7.35 per cent pa.

For a tenor of 44 months customers below 60 years of age can enjoy rate of 7.1 per cent pa while senior citizens can earn up to 7.35 per cent p.a.

The special interest rate table for customers below 60 years is:

For senior citizens the applicable special interest rates are:

Fixed Deposit new interest rate

Apart from the special interest rate mentioned above, Bajaj Finance has also revised the interest rate for other tenors.

Customers below 60 years can earn 6.40 per cent for a tenor of 24-35 months and 6.90 per cent if they choose a tenor of 36-60 months. The interest rate table for senior citizens is as mentioned below:

The rate change also impacts the who can now earn up to 7.15 per cent pa for a tenor of 36-60 months and 6.65 per cent pa for a tenor of 24-35 months. The interest rate table for senior citizens is as mentioned below:

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of the Bajaj Finserv Group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

