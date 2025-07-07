Bajaj Finance Launches 'Loan Utsav' with Exciting Rewards on Business Loans

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: For today's go-getters and ambitious entrepreneurs and businesses, accessing quick business finance just got a lot more rewarding. Bajaj Finance Limited has launched 'Loan Utsav', a limited-time festive campaign designed to empower business owners with loans up to Rs. 80 lakh and exciting rewards like cashback up to Rs. 3,000 and brand vouchers to go with it.

The Loan Utsav offer is valid from June 20, 2025, to July 31, 2025, and is available exclusively through the Bajaj Finserv App. The rewards are limited to the first 200 successful business loan disbursals in each month (June and July 2025), making early participation advantageous for applicants.

What is the Loan Utsav offer?

Under the Loan Utsav campaign, eligible customers can:

* Apply for business loans ranging from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 80 lakh

* Receive cashback up to Rs. 3,000 directly in their Bajaj Pay Wallet

* Get additional brand vouchers from KFC, Amazon Prime, Zomato Gold, and OTT Play

Reward structure based on loan amount

To unlock these benefits, customers must apply and get their loan disbursed via the Bajaj Finserv App, and set up their Bajaj Pay Wallet within 90 days. Those without a wallet can still earn Bajaj Coins, which can be redeemed within the app.

Eligibility criteria for Loan Utsav rewards

To qualify for Loan Utsav rewards:

* The customer must be among the first 200 to get a successful loan disbursal in June or July 2025.

* The application and disbursal must happen through the Bajaj Finserv App.

* The loan should not be cancelled by the customer post disbursal.

* Only one participation per customer is allowed.

Why choose a Bajaj Finserv Business Loan?

Running a business requires more than just visionit requires timely access to capital. Whether you're managing daily operations or planning expansion, a personal loan for self-employed individuals can provide the financial flexibility you need. With Bajaj Finserv Business Loan, customers get access to high-value financing without the stress of offering collateral.

Here are some key features of Bajaj Finserv Business Loan:

* Loan amount up to Rs. 80 lakh to support businesses of all sizes.

* No collateral required, keeping the process simple and hassle-free.

* Quick approval and disbursal, often within 48 hours*.

* Flexible repayment tenure ranging from 12 to 96 months.

* With a fully digital process, individuals can apply for the business loan wherever they are, at a time that works best for them.

More on rewards and Bajaj Coins

Customers who haven't created a wallet within 90 days from loan disbursal will receive their rewards as Bajaj Coins. These can be redeemed within the app for a wide range of transactions or converted into cashback*.

You can redeem your Bajaj Coins for:

* Vouchers from e-commerce platforms

* Discounts on partner services

* OTT subscriptions, food delivery, and more

How to apply

Eligible applicants can follow these simple steps to apply for a Bajaj Finserv Business Loan and avail of the Loan Utsav rewards:

* Download the Bajaj Finserv App from the Google Play Store.

* Log in using your mobile number.

* On the home screen, tap the "Business Loan" icon.

* Click on the "Check Eligibility" button.

* Fill out the application form with your basic personal and professional details.

* Once completed, tap "Continue".

* Enter your banking details as requested.

* Finally, submit your application for processing.

Loan Utsav offers a unique way for entrepreneurs and business owners to fuel growth while receiving value-packed rewards. Apply today on the Bajaj Finserv App and unlock exciting benefits with your business loan.

*Terms and conditions apply

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

