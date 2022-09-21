Bajaj Finance makes shopping exciting during Flipkart Big Billion Days with no cost EMIs

Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL), the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv Limited and India's largest and highly diversified NBFC company, is all set to make shopping more exciting for its customers this festive season. Customers can shop a variety of products at attractive deals and discounts between September 23 to September 30, 2022, at Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. In collaboration with Flipkart, Bajaj Finance has made shopping more economical for its customers by offering easy EMI financing through No Cost EMI, flexible terms for easy repayment and no down payment.

This partnership with Flipkart is to offer Bajaj Finance customers a convenient mode of payment through its EMI Network Card. Buyers can now convert purchases into No Cost EMIs with the help of this EMI Network Card. Customers may thus shop for items like furniture, home appliances, gadgets, electronics, apparel, etc., and pay for them in the form of EMIs while making the most of all the deals that Big Billion Days offers. The EMI Card works like a pre-approved loan. It comes with no hidden charges, and most importantly, payment is through No Cost EMIs - which means no more exorbitant interest.

Bajaj Finance customers can give a missed call on 92100 35555 to get the App link and view their card by following a few simple steps - clicking on the 'EMI' icon on the top right corner, enter date of birth, click on "View" to view the EMI card number and enter OTP make their masked EMI card number visible.

The EMI Network Card can be easily added to the Flipkart checkout page by following these steps- First locate and click on 'Payment Options' then click on 'Add a new card' to add thier Bajaj Finserv EMI Card. Lastly, fill in the fields with the 'Card Number', 'Expiry Date' and 'Name on Card'. Enter any future value in Month in the 2030 Year (01/2030).

Further to avail the No Cost EMI option, once a customer adds a product to their shopping card, they can choose 'No Cost EMIs' as a payment mode. Then select 'Bajaj Finserv EMI' and pick an appropriate tenor and enter EMI Network Card details, followed by the OTP received on the registered mobile number. After entering the required details can complete their transaction by clicking on 'Place Order'.

Bajaj Finance customers can also choose the tenure most suitable to them for repaying the amount through EMI Network Card. Additionally, customers can choose to foreclose their loan anytime without any extra charges. EMI card enables consumer to buy more products and with a convenience of paying through EMIs while shopping online

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv Limited, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to 58 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Wallet, Co-branded Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long term borrowing, A1+ for the short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & ICRA AAA (Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

