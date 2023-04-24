Bajaj Finance offers instant gold loans with multiple repayment options

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (/NewsVoir): Applying for loans can often be a time-consuming and challenging process, requiring extensive paperwork, branches visits, and multiple application formalities. However, Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan provides a hassle-free solution with a simple and fast application and disbursal process.

Borrowers can easily get a gold loan starting from Rs. 5,000 up to Rs. 2 crore, with the funds being disbursed within as little as 15 minutes. Customers can apply online with just their name, 10-digit mobile number, and OTP. Multiple repayment options with tenures of up to 12 months also make it easy to manage repayment schedules. Gold loans can be the ideal choice for borrowers in need of quick funds.

Here's a closer look at some of the key benefits of a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan.

Low interest rate

One of the biggest benefits of a gold loan is that the interest rates are usually lower compared to unsecured loans like personal loans. This is because the gold pledged by borrowers serves as security for the lender. This lowers the lender's risk, allowing them to offer lower interest rates. Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan interest rate start from 9.50 per cent per annum, making it an attractive option for obtaining funds.

Multiple repayment options

Bajaj Finance also provides customers with a great deal of flexibility when it comes to repayment. Borrowers are free to choose how and when to repay the loan. One option is to pay the entire interest amount at the start of the loan tenure and settle the remaining principal at the end. They can also opt to pay the interest either monthly, bimonthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually.

No income proof or CIBIL Score check

The best part about gold loans is that borrowers do not need to have a good CIBIL Score or credit history to avail them. The reason is simple - since the loan is secured by gold jewellery, the lender has a form of collateral to recover the amount in case the borrower defaults. To be eligible for a loan, applicants just need to own jewellery made of 22-karat gold.

Additionally, borrowers do not need to submit any income proof. Any one of the following KYC documents is enough - Aadhaar Card, voter ID card, passport, or driving licence.

YouTube link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMmKNPKG5ns

Transparent evaluation

When it comes to gold loans, transparency is key. Bajaj Finance uses top-of-the-range karat metres to ensure borrowers receive maximum value for their gold. The pledged gold jewellery is stored in highly secure vaults under 24x7 surveillance.

How to apply for a gold loan from Bajaj Finserv

Any Indian citizen aged between 21 years and 70 years with basic KYC papers easily avail of a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan.

Applying for a gold loan is convenient and can be done in two ways. The first option is to visit a nearby Bajaj Finance branch and apply in person. Alternatively, borrowers can save time and apply from the comfort of their own home by visiting the Bajaj Finance website and following a few simple steps.

Step 1: Visit the Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan page on the website.

Step 2: Select and open the online application form.

Step 3: Fill in your first and last name as it appears on your PAN card.

Step 4: Enter your 10-digit mobile number and select your city.

Step 5: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and submit the application.

After submitting the online application, borrowers will be assisted by a Bajaj Finance representative to book an appointment at their preferred gold loan branch. With over 800 branches across the country, Bajaj Finserv ensures quick and hassle-free loan processing, making the loan disbursement experience convenient for borrowers. To apply for a gold loan today, visit the Bajaj Finance website.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 66.05 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

