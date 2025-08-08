Bajaj Group's Shri Shishir Bajaj Receives Prestigious Sarvottam Nagrik Sanman 2025

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: In a grand ceremony held at Hotel Sahara Star, Shri Shishir Bajaj, Chairman of Bajaj Foundation and patriarch of the Bajaj Group, was honoured with the 'Sarvottam Nagrik Sanman 2025'. The award ceremony was graced by hon'ble Maharashtra Governor Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan and the felicitation was done by Chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council Shri Ram Shinde and Cabinet Minister of Culture Shri Ashish Shelar along with other dignitaries.

The Sarvottam Nagrik Sanman presented by Meghashrey Foundation and Shrimati Seema Singh celebrates and recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to society through their quiet dedication and service and led to meaningful societal change through their work. This year, the ceremony saw a gathering of luminaries, including Padma Vibhushan Dr. Anil Kakodkar, Padma Bhushan Dr. Vijay Bhatkar, Padma Shri Dr. Shankar Mahadevan, Imtiaz Ali, Padma Bhushan Anupam Kher, and Padma Shri Vijender Singh.

On receiving the prestigious honour, Shri Shishir Bajaj said, "Our efforts began back in 1926 when my grandfather Shri Jamnalal Bajaj founded the group to support India's freedom struggle. Our first sugar factory was set up in 1932 in Uttar Pradesh with a vision to make India self-sufficient in sugar production. Since then, the group has been instrumental in both business and CSR front with the common purpose of nation-building and making Indian villages Aatmanirbhar. Today, we are working in 1000 villages in Sikar, Rajasthan where my grandfather was born and in over 1000 villages in Wardha, Maharashtra where he worked for the nation, under Mahatma Gandhi's guidance. We are working towards developing the natural and human resources, and the socio-economic development of rural India as it plays a major role in leading us to a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat as envisioned by our Prime Minister by 2047."

Bajaj Foundation, under the leadership of Shri Shishir Bajaj and his two sons Kushagra Bajaj and Apoorv Bajaj, has been working tirelessly to empower rural communities through various initiatives. The Foundation has been instrumental in empowering over 6 lakh families and improving the lives of about 22 lakh individuals in villages across Wardha, Sikar, and Lalitpur through these initiatives namely Water Conservation through Rainwater Recharge, River Rejuvenation, Micro- irrigation facilities and more, Sustainable Agriculture Practices like Natural Farming, Horticulture, Kisan Paathshalas, Women Empowerment through self-help groups, implementing renewable energy sources like Solar pumps and biogas plants, establishing Farmer Producer Organisations to support farmers in their agro-entrepreneurial journeys, transformative education through programs like design for change and much more.

Following the philosophy of "Nation Building Through Business and Service", the Bajaj Group has emerged as one of India's most respected and diversified conglomerates. This side of the Group led by Chairman, Kushagra Bajaj includes flagship companies like Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd., India's largest integrated sugar company operating 14 sugar mills and 6 ethanol plants in Uttar Pradesh; Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd., that runs 6 power plants in Uttar Pradesh including one of the largest super critical thermal power station named Lalitpur Power Generation Company Limited that's producing 1980MW of Bajaj's total power generation capacity of 2,430 MW supplying about 10% of the state's electricity demand and Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd., market leader in the premium hair oil category with its flagship brand Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil . The Group continues to blend industrial excellence with social responsibility and the Sarvottam Nagrik Sanman to Shri Shishir Bajaj is indeed a testament to that.

