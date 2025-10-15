Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Rises by 3%; Stock Hits Intraday High After Long Time

Bajaj Housing Finance has shown notable activity today, gaining 3.54% on October 15, 2025. The stock reached an intraday high of Rs 110.9, reflecting a 3.4% increase during the trading session. This uptick marks a trend reversal for the stock, which had experienced six consecutive days of decline prior to today’s performance. The stock has struggled since their blockbuster debut on Dalal Street in September 2024, dropping from the ₹165 listing price. Shareholders who were hoping for a rebound from the sustained slump are likely to wait longer, as analysts expect the stock to continue its bearish trend in the near term amid rising competition from banks, which could weigh on yields and the stock’s performance.

Domestic brokerage firm, Motilal Oswal, in its latest report, has initiated coverage on Bajaj Housing Finance with a 'Neutral' rating and set a target price of ₹120 apiece, indicating an upside potential of 7% from the stock's previous closing price of ₹112. The initial public offering (IPO) of Bajaj Housing Finance, which was launched in September, was a blockbuster hit as the issue received a bumper demand from investors. The ₹6,560 crore initial public offer received 63.60 times subscription, thanks to overwhelming participation from institutional buyers. The initial share sale got bids for 46,27,48,43,832 shares against 72,75,75,756 shares on offer, according to NSE data. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) part subscribed a staggering 209.36 times, while the non-institutional investors quota received 41.50 times subscription. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) obtained a 7.02 times subscription.

The price band for the offer was ₹66-₹70 per share. It must be noted that the public issue of Bajaj Housing Finance was fully subscribed within hours of opening for bidding. Bajaj Housing Finance had collected ₹1,758 crore from anchor investors. The IPO had a fresh issue of equity shares of up to ₹3,560 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares to the tune of ₹3,000 crore by parent Bajaj Finance.