Bajaj Markets Partners with SBI General Insurance

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 17: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has joined hands with SBI General Insurance Co. Ltd. to offer consumers motor and health insurance plans. One can purchase SBI General Insurance policies starting at a nominal price of Rs. 53 with coverage options ranging up to Rs. 2 Crores. These plans are available to purchase on the Bajaj Markets platform.

A consumer can choose from a wide range of insurance products that offer substantial coverage for up to 3 years. Along with comprehensive protection, all these plans offer various benefits as shown below.

SBI General Health Insurance

1. Starting Premium: Rs. 53

2. What’s Covered:

a. Cashless services at 20,000+ network hospitals

b. Sum insured up to Rs. 2 Crores

SBI General Four-wheeler Insurance

1. Starting Premium: Rs. 2,094

2. What’s Covered:

a. Personal Accident Cover up to Rs. 15 Lakhs

b. Access to 5900+ network garages

SBI General Two-wheeler Insurance

1. Starting Premium: Rs. 457

2. What’s Covered:

a. Third-party liability, own-damage, and comprehensive insurance

b. Cashless repairs at 1000+ network garages

One can explore SBI General Insurance Co. Ltd.’s car insurance, bike insurance, and health insurance plans on Bajaj Markets along with other policies. These products can be purchased at nominal premium prices in exchange for holistic coverage. The coverage options include vehicular damage, hospitalisation coverage, roadside assistance, road ambulance services, etc.

Moreover, the purchasing process on Bajaj Markets reflects convenience and promptness. One has to complete merely 5 steps to acquire the protection and security of a reliable insurance policy.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor