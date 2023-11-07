BajajCapital Forays into Global Private Wealth: Appoints Kalpesh Dave as Deputy CEO

NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], November 7: BajajCapital, a leading name in the financial services industry, is delighted to announce the appointment of Kalpesh Dave as Deputy CEO, marking a significant moment in the company's journey towards serving the Ultra HNI and HNI Segment and expanding globally.

BajajCapital is steadfast in its commitment to providing clients with robust financial solutions. With a clear focus on wealth creation for our clients, we are excited to welcome Kalpesh Dave, a seasoned finance professional with over two decades of extensive experience in retail banking, investments, international and wealth management, and investment banking.

Our dedication to clients and our partnership with India for Wealth Creation underscore our commitment to realizing their aspirations. At BajajCapital, we are poised to offer a suite of financial products and services designed to drive wealth creation and help clients achieve their financial goals.

Rajiv Bajaj, Chairman & MD of BajajCapital Ltd., exuded unwavering confidence in this strategic decision, affirming, "BajajCapital stands at the cusp of a momentous growth phase, and we firmly believe that Kalpesh Dave's profound grasp of the financial landscape will serve as a linchpin in realizing our ambitious vision towards building Global Private Wealth Business."

Dave's impressive career includes roles at prominent financial institutions such as L&T Financial Services, Aditya Birla Capital, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank, among others. His academic achievements are equally commendable, with an alumni status and a visiting faculty role at the esteemed Indian Institute of Foreign Trade in Delhi. He also holds certifications from renowned B-Schools, including the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Welingkar University, and the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance.

Sanjiv Bajaj, Joint Chairman & Managing Director of BajajCapital, underscored, "Dave's appointment signifies a strategic shift that will serve the Ultra HNI and HNIs of India in building and protecting their Wealth, leading BajajCapital into an exciting new phase of growth. His extensive and distinguished experience, underscored by a track record of exceptional achievements, positions him as the ideal individual to lead BajajCapital into this pivotal and promising chapter in our journey."

A trailblazer throughout his professional journey, Dave has achieved numerous milestones, such as becoming one of the youngest branch heads, area heads, and circle heads.

Dave also played a pivotal role in establishing InCred Wealth as its first founding team member and managing partner. He played a critical role in the firm's remarkable journey, transforming it from a mere startup to a powerhouse managing an impressive 1.2 billion dollars of AUM.

Furthermore, Dave has consistently supported NRI/offshore/international business, leveraging his expertise in international business during his previous roles. In his most recent position, he successfully led the entire wealth business for a private wealth and multi-family office firm.

Speaking on his appointment, Dave stated, "I am deeply honored to become a part of BajajCapital at this pivotal moment in its journey. My primary focus is on ushering in innovation and transformative changes while staying steadfast to the core values that have earned this company its esteemed reputation in the industry. Our forthcoming endeavors will encompass the introduction of a robust domestic open architecture product range, a meticulously crafted offshore product suite, and a distinct unique multifamily office offering, all aimed at providing enhanced financial solutions to our valued clients."

BajajCapital's forward-thinking strategy encompasses a 'phygital' approach, seamlessly integrating physical and digital services. This transformative shift aligns with BajajCapital's journey towards digital evolution, designed to provide clients with a modern financial experience while retaining the personal touch that has been the hallmark of the company for decades.

BajajCapital Limited is one of India's leading wealth management companies offering its clients need-based financial solutions. BajajCapital caters to investor individuals, corporate houses, institutional investors, Non-resident Indians (NRIs), and High net worth clients, among others. For the last 59 years, we have been helping over 4.1 million clients create and protect their wealth with over 300 points-of-presence (POP) in more than 100 cities. Our service basket includes a wide range of product offerings in mutual funds, corporate fixed deposits, loans, real estate, etc., presented through qualified and experienced professionals such as MBAs, CAs, Legal Experts, CFPs, and thousands of Wealth Managers. From being a pioneer in introducing Corporate Fixed Deposit to bringing forth Financial Planning Concept in India, we are a fine combination tech+ touch company that can easily adapt to servicing its clients in Online as well as Offline modes. Established over 5 decades ago and continuously evolving in its way, BajajCapital has transitioned from being a brick-and-mortar company to a digitally equipped wealth management platform catering to clients' needs as per the times. Some of our recent introductions for clients and teams such as BajajCapital Edge Report, India's first NPS Portfolio Management Dashboard, Several options for choosing insurance at one place with an Online Insurance Platform, Digital Super Branches for its Retail channel, Launched FINtastic Talks online and offline modes, All India Event -The Power of 100% bringing leaders from Insurance and Investment industry together at one platform, etc., are well in line with its digital transformation journey. Other than that, we have been 5 times winners of Great Place to Work, 7 time winners of Best Retail Financial Advisor by CNBC TV18, Winner of MoneyControl Indian Family business awards 2021 - Most Innovative, Disruptive & Transformational Business, etc.

