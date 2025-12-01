Bakeats Brand Turns Baaraati, Gifts ₹1 Lakh Worth Cookies at Designer's Wedding

SMPL

New Delhi [India], December 1: Bakeats launched a heartwarming and fun campaign #BrandBajaBaaraat to celebrate the wedding of their designer couple- the duo behind the brand's creatives since its inception. The love between the two actually bloomed while designing Bakeats' brand creatives, and the story has now come full circle, with the brand itself becoming a part of their big day.

As a heartfelt gesture, Bakeats gifted the couple a one-year free subscription of cookies and rusks worth Rs 1 Lakh. The brand then took things a step further, they gatecrashed the wedding and set up an exclusive Cookie Bar at the venue, serving guests Bakeats' signature cookies and rusks. The setup grabbed everyone's attention and became one of the highlights of the celebration. Guests couldn't stop raving about the cookies, everyone who tried them wanted more.

Mr. Pankaj Mishra, Founder, Bakeats, wishing the couple said, "Both our designers announced about their wedding in a brand meeting. We were all very happy, and a little stressed- because both my designers were going on leave together! When my brand manager said let's celebrate their wedding and make it a brand moment too, I said it's a crazy idea and I immediately said yes because craziness makes the best moments. The whole team was thrilled. It felt like not just the team, but the brand itself, was part of their wedding festivities. We created a fun buzz on social media, and our campaign video is already doing rounds online. I'm glad the idea is reaching people and making them smile."

The #BrandBajaBaaraat campaign video, capturing the wedding moments and behind-the-scenes fun, has already received positive traction on social media. Within a short span, it has garnered a good amount of views and comments appreciating the brand's warm and quirky approach.

Bride & Groom shared that "It was an epic moment. We had to convince our families but it went well. Everyone was like talking about the brand moment along with the bride and groom moment. So we think it was all worth it. We technically rented our wedding to our brand."

Ashwarya, Associate Director, Marketing & Comms., Bakeats, expressed her excitement of successfully completing the campaign and said, "Every brand manager looks for the moments to create a campaign and when my designers told me they are getting married, I heard the campaign ringing along with the wedding bells. We wanted to reach people, and what other opportunity than a wedding in India to do so. People are paying to come to the wedding, we had it inhouse. Ofcourse we had to make the most of it."

Launched in June 2025, Bakeats has quickly built a strong presence across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu, and Himachal and is expanding quickly into UP West and other parts of North India. Known for its tagline "Taste Mein A++," the brand has become popular for its cookies and rusks made with quality ingredients and a lot of heart. The brand has its in-house manufacturing facility based in Noida.

