Bakul Rajput Initiates Vedic Dham Ganga At Rishikesh On Pm Modis 72nd Birthday

Call it a coincidence of all sorts… Businessman Bakul Rajput who hails from Nagpur and is based in the suburbs of Mumbai, wanted to give back to the people a holistic place of comfort, adding a spice of yoga and spirituality to their lives. Exactly a year back, he launched “Vedic Dham Ganga, near Laxman Jhula in Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) – the holy city and yoga capital of the world and meditation.

Celebrating the 72nd birthday of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2022, ‘Vedic Dham Ganga’ hosted a pious and memorable event in the presence of dignitaries like Mr. Vipul Mandoli, Uttarkhand state Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha; Mr. Samarjeet Singh, Chairman of Saigrace Academy International School, Dehradun; Mr. Vineet Kataria, Acharya Anuragi, Mr. Sagar Behl and others.

‘Ganga Aarti’ marked the beginning of the event and supported and voice PM’s words when he took the chair in 2014, saying, “It is my destiny to serve Maa Ganga”. A ‘maha yagna’ was also organised. This was followed by feeding homemade delicacies to different species of cows, especially from the hands of students.

Speaking on occasion, Bakul Rajput, the founder and the initiator, said, “I’m lucky and honoured to be a part of PM Modiji’s celebrations. He is a dynamic leader. I wish that every year his birthday should also be marked as ‘Pradhan Diwas’. We also want to inspire the people and preserve the sanctity of river Ganga.”

Bakul Rajput has plans to set up 21 Vedic Dhams all over religious places like Ayodhya, Mathura, Kashi, Nagpur, Jammu, Puri, etc.

In the chaos and tensions of day-to-day life, apart from hostels and fancy hotels ‘Vedic Dham Ganga’ has opened the doors to preserve the ethos of Sanatan Dharma with a vision for a better upbringing of the younger generation and give their mind, body and soul a much-needed break.

