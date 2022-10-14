Balaji Telefilms’s ex-COO goes missing in Kenya, family seek's govt help

Former senior executive at Star and Balaji, Zulfiqar Khan, has been missing in Kenya since July 21 this year. His friends say that there has been complete silence since then.“No Facebook or Instagram updates, no phone calls. He had spoken to some of his friends just days earlier and talked about wildlife at length and advised them to visit this 'lovely' place. And then Zulfi just disappeared. Without a trace. No contact with family or friends,” said his friends in a statement.

Former media executive Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan, another Indian, Mohammad Zaid Sami Kidwai and a local taxi driver, Nicodemus Mwania, have been missing in Kenya.After knocking on all doors, the friends have now appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene. “We don’t know if there is a serious search operation on to find him. We don’t know if the Indian government has demanded an explanation from the Kenyan government about their missing citizen. We don’t even know if our own high commission in Kenya is helping in any way,” his friends said.

The statement added, “With this note, we want to make people aware of who Zulfi really is, question his disappearance, and plead with our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to intervene and ask the concerned Government of Kenya to start a search operation to get Zulfi back home safe!” Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan last worked as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Balaji Telefilms. Prior to that, he was also the Managing Director of the OTT platform, HOOQ, and the Business Head and Chief Revenue Officer of Eros Now. Zulfi started his media career as a trainee with Star India and grew to be the Senior Vice President of advertising sales where he managed several channels like Star Plus, Star Gold, Star Sports, National Geographic and Channel V, among others.