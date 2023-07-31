BalanceGurus Provides A Free Platform To Wellness Centers And Retreats To List Their Ventures

The initiative is to help modern-day gurus get more reach and recognition within and outside India

New Delhi (India), July 31: India has always been known for its spirituality and exotic wellness practices. The country has been a home of many gurus who have guided people every step of the way toward mental and physical well-being. A lot of these practices have stood the test of time and remain relevant as we enter the age of digitization. A number of wellness centers and spiritual retreats help people develop mental fortitude and ensure physical fitness. Living in a concrete jungle, people from all walks of life suffer from chronic stress and seek help from wellness retreats for stress reduction. A general lack of physical activities and unhealthy lifestyles also make people gravitate toward these retreats to manage their weight and get fitter.

With the intention of giving the limelight such institutions deserve, BalanceGurus provides wellness centers and retreats with an exclusive listing platform. The platform officially lists these centers operating within and outside of India, helping them reach a wider audience. So far, BalanceGurus has listed thousands of wellness centers on its platforms that deal with Yoga, Meditation, Pilates, Ayurveda, Tai Chi, weight management, stress reduction, and more. Apart from India, the platform has listed centers operating in countries like the United States, Australia, Indonesia, and more. With over 24,900 wellness businesses and more than 35,000 verified reviews, the platform gives its visitors plenty of information to compare and make the right choice.

BalanceGurus has made the listing process simple and straightforward for people who are not too tech-savvy for the same. It also prevents its clients from performing any design or coding tasks to get professional listings. Once listed, the platform sends all leads and inquiries coming in from visitors around the globe to the clients via email. Moreover, the platform provides yoga, Ayurveda, and wellness centers an exclusive platform to list their classes (online and offline), retreats, and teacher trainings.

While getting a wellness center listed on BalanceGurus is free, the platform also allows its clients to purchase Pro Listings to promote their ventures. These are premium listings created to enhance a client’s internet presence and global reach. Along with a verification badge on their listing, a Pro Listing client receives a better ranking in the interactive lists, international exposure through social media shout-outs, and opportunities to increase traffic to their website. Moreover, BalanceGurus provides these clients with personalized expert assistance in creating their listings, retreats, and courses. Further, an in-house content team helps the Pro Listing clients in creating their profiles and enhancing their listings with engaging content.

The BalanceGurus team believes that wellness centers and retreats are more than getaway spots for holidays. They are essential for an individual’s well-being. The team is of the opinion that wellness centers and spiritual retreats expand one’s boundaries and take them on the path of holistic well-being. With its services, BalanceGurus aims to create a win-win relationship between modern-day gurus and people looking for wholesome retreats.

BalanceGurus also provides personalized support to wellness centers and retreats manned by a wellness expert with ample wellness consulting experience. The team ensures that everyone receives transparent, unbiased, and holistic consultation.

To learn more about BalanceGurus and list a wellness retreat, visit its official website here: https://balancegurus.com/

