Balangir District Administration to host Odisha’s 1st Dairy Summit in association with the regional BKN Milk Union on 21st – 22nd December 2022

Titled “Dairy Summit 2022, Balangir”, this will be a dedicated dairy summit for the first time in the state

New Delhi (India), December 20: With activities such as eminent lectures, the exhibition of dairy and related products from various parts of India, and the presentation of case studies & networking forums for various stakeholders in the dairy sector, Cultural events such as ‘Dairy Literature and Poetry’, the summit marks an important milestone in the roadmap towards establishing sustainable livelihood opportunities and entrepreneurship development in the dairy sector across the state.

Delegates across the country from various government departments and organisations like NDDB, NDRI, IVRI, CCBF, APICOL, ICAR, CEDSI, NSDC, etc., will grace the event.

Some of the state’s eminent dairy & animal husbandry experts and entrepreneurs in attendance shall include Shri Suresh Kumar Vashishth, Commissioner-cum- Secretary, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department; Dr Ashok Pattanaik, a Fullbright Fellowship recipient; Dr TK Mohanty, a prominent researcher with decades of experience; Smt. Pallavi Vyas, an award-winning entrepreneur; Dr Ramadevi Nimmanapalli, biomedical devices expert; and Dr Chandrahas, an inventor & gold medalist, among many others.

Participation also includes representatives from several milk unions, milk cooperative societies and successful dairy entrepreneurs from across the state. Around 2,000 people are expected to attend the event.

This highly interactive event will provide insights into cooperative management, government schemes and initiatives, technological advancements & innovations, and the development of a skilled ecosystem.

Moreover, an exhibition will be organised to demonstrate the technological advancements in the sector.

An ongoing district-level quiz competition has been organised across schools and institutions & the winners will be awarded during the event.

Date: 21st & 22nd December 2022

Venue: Koshal Kala Mandal Field, Near Bhagirathi Square, Balangir, Odisha

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor