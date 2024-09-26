Balewadi's Real Estate Market Booms as Kunal Group's Canary Residency Sets New Sales Benchmarks

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: Balewadi, a rapidly growing suburb in Pune, has become a hub for real estate development, drawing in both developers and homebuyers with its strategic location and flourishing infrastructure. In this context of rising demand for premium residences, Kunal Group, in partnership with Sellability, has made waves with their recent launch of The Canary Residency. During the launch of Tower I, an astounding 80 per cent of the units were sold within three hours, a testament to the growing appeal of Balewadi as a residential destination. This remarkable success highlights the region's emergence as a key player in Pune's real estate market, as well as the strong demand for high-quality, luxury living spaces

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to The Canary Residency," said Ronak Shah, Director and spokesperson for Kunal Group. "This success reflects the project's exceptional design, premium amenities, and prime location in Western Pune. We are grateful to Sellability for their strategic guidance and expertise, which were pivotal in achieving this remarkable sales milestone."

The newly launched tower at The Canary Residency is an epitome of luxury residential living, featuring spacious 3 and 4 BHK apartments within a 30-storey high-rise. The project's standout offering includes limited edition 4 BHK apartments, designed for an unparalleled living experience. These exclusive units boast expansive living rooms with large sit-out balconies, generous bedrooms, and best-in-class floor-to-ceiling heights. The 4 BHK apartments also include walk-in closets with dresser areas in the master bedroom and spacious kitchens with well-designed utility areas, offering a perfect blend of comfort and elegance.

Residents of The Canary Residency will enjoy an array of top-tier lifestyle amenities, including an infinity pool with a gazebo and decks, a car-free zone with ample open spaces, and a 3-tier security system ensuring a safe and serene environment. The project also offers advanced home automation features with modular touch keypads in every residence, making modern living more convenient and luxurious.

"This phenomenal sales success story is a direct result of our in-depth market research and meticulously crafted sales strategy," shared Abhishek Mishra, leader of Sellability. "By leveraging actionable insights and innovative marketing solutions, we effectively connected with potential buyers and showcased the unmatched value proposition of The Canary Residency."

The project emphasizes Vastu-compliant design, and exterior viewing decks, providing a harmonious blend of urban convenience and luxurious living. The Canary Residency stands out as a highly sought-after address in Pune, offering a perfect mix of social connectivity and a lavish lifestyle.

One of the standout features of the project is the limited edition 4 BHK apartments. These units have garnered significant interest due to their luxurious design and spacious layout, appealing to buyers seeking an elevated living experience. "The spacious design and luxurious amenities truly redefine what it means to live in comfort and style," remarked a satisfied client, emphasizing the project's unique appeal.

Kunal Group

For over 33 years, Kunal Group has been a trusted name in Pune's real estate landscape. Renowned for their spacious, luxurious, and high-value offerings, they have a presence across the city's dynamic locations. With over 50 lakh square feet of completed projects, their commitment to quality is evident in their diverse residential and commercial developments.

Sellability

Sellability, under the leadership of Abhishek Mishra, is the strategic advisory firm for this project. With a proven track record of launching over 30 projects across 6 cities and selling inventory worth over Rs 8000 Cr., Sellability offers comprehensive services from land acquisition, strategic consulting, market analysis and sales and marketing integration. Their deep market insights, technological prowess, and data analytics ensure that developers and channel partners can make informed decisions and maximize returns.

For more information

Site address: Sr. N0. 40, Near Sai chowk, Balewadi, Pune - 411045

Contact - 922 65 65 363 https://kunalthecanarybalewadi.in

MahaRERA Registration No.: P52100051845

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor