Bangalore's Entrepreneur Manisha Kumari Claims Two Titles to her Credit in Miss VogueStar India 2023

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): In an evening of glamour and glitter, Manisha Kumari, a young woman from Jharkhand and emerging entrepreneur based out of Bangalore won two titles in the national level beauty pageant 'Miss VogueStar India 2023' held in Jaipur recently. Thanks to her enthusiastic performance in the pageant, Manisha was crowned with Miss VogueStar India 2023 Jharkhand and Miss VogueStar India 2023 Jamshedpur titles. The all-India beauty pageant was organized by VogueStar, an inclusive platform of the women and by the women supporting them to create their distinctive identities. Manisha Kumari who is successfully running a start-up Firnen in Bangalore, represented her home state Jharkhand at the national round after winning the state level competition and being crowned as Ms VogueStar India, Winner of Jamshedpur and Miss VogueStar India 2023 Jharkhand.

Manisha Kumari was among the top contestants to walk the ramp of fashion shows for big fashion designers like Ameen Farista (Khadi Collection), Rubal Grewal's purple theme and Naina Thakur Chandwani's designer outfits for the final Crowning.

Expressing her happiness on her achievement, Manisha Kumari, said, "I am overjoyed and humbled to have been bestowed with prestigious titles. The journey thus far has been nothing short of amazing, and I am deeply grateful for the unwavering love and support of my mother Meena Chaudhary and father Prem Kumar Chaudhary. The opportunities that this title brings are truly exciting, and I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have been a part of my journey. From here I would try my luck in the acting field and try to create a niche for myself."

A former student of Kerala Samajam Model School and a graduate of Heritage Institute of Hotel and Tourism, Manisha has always dreamt of being a diva and be a role model for the women who want to pursue their dreams. Besides co-founding and running a professional housekeeping management startup, her goal is to create a unique place for herself in the society so that others can look up to her and she can help others fulfill their dreams and get the wings and fly high. After winning these 2 crowns, by balancing both her professional and personal life, she has set an example that if you are passionate and determined, then you can do anything you dream of.

The grand finale of Miss VogueStar India 2023 and all-India fashion week witnessed the participation of 1,200 passionate women from all over the country among which 180 were selected for different competing rounds and final selections, who were groomed for around 5 months under the supervision of industry experts like Preety Rawat in beauty, Shalini Chugh as fitness trainer, Alankrita Sahi and Supermodel Kavita kharyat in grooming and walking, Aditi Sharma in Communications and Sonu S for personality development. The successful choreography was planned and executed by none other than Alison A Woodham, the international fashion show director and celebrity Manager.

VogueStar is a fraternity of women that organizes national-level beauty pageants in India. The company is registered under the name VogueStar Horizons Pvt. Ltd. VogueStar, as a platform, offers an inclusive space for women where they can create unique identities for themselves. The idea is to acknowledge women from across the country without making them compromise on their individualities. The goal is to build a strong network of women where they empower each other, inspire each other and learn from each other. This space will be safe and secure ensuring that each member owns up to their most authentic individual selves and finds their true calling along the journey. VogueStar, hence, is an attempt to add value to every woman that gets associated with it and empower them in the maximal form.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor