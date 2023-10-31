Bangla Hunt Goes Global With News Media Platform 'Nation Hunt'

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], October 31: Bangla Hunt, the trailblazing Bengali Digital Media platform, is all set to redefine the digital media landscape with the launch of its latest venture, Nation Hunt. This new brand is poised to make waves in the ever-evolving world of digital media, catering to a vast audience in three languages - Bengali, Hindi, and English.

Bangla Hunt, officially known as Banglahunt Digital Media Pvt Ltd, is a pioneering digital media company based in West Bengal. Established in 2017 by Co-Founders Udayan Biswas and Krishna Chandra Garain, it has rapidly grown to become the largest Bengali digital media platform, trusted by millions for its authentic and unbiased news reporting. With a steadfast commitment to delivering trustworthy content, Bangla Hunt has successfully organized several influential events, such as the Bangla Hunt Conclave, and continues to shape the digital media landscape with its innovative ventures like Nation Hunt, Bong Trend, and Newz Short.

Nation Hunt offers an array of content and services designed to cater to a diverse and discerning audience, from West Bengal to the national and international communities. Whether it's breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather updates, Ajker Rashifal (today's horoscope), lifestyle, business, or the latest in tech, Nation Hunt has it all.

The success of Bangla Hunt is a testament to its prowess in the digital media realm. With a presence on various digital news platforms like Dailyhunt, News Point, and Jio News, Bangla Hunt boasts more than 4 million followers on Facebook, attracting a staggering 20 million page views per month on its website and more than 350 million views on Bangla Hunt Videos.

Udayan Biswas, Founder & MD of Bangla Hunt, proudly stated, "From the last six years, we are the only Bengali digital media that has been able to earn the trust of millions of Bengalis. We have also successfully organized seven grand Bangla Hunt Conclaves right here on West Bengal soil."

Krishna Chandra Garain, Co-Founder & CEO of Bangla Hunt, has been the driving force behind the company's meteoric rise. His vision and dedication have made Bangla Hunt the largest Bengali Digital Media platform, earning the trust of millions with its timely and unbiased reporting.

In a candid conversation with Garain, he emphasized the platform's core philosophy, saying, "Our goal is to provide genuine news to the people without adding our own view. We never add any opinion to any content; it is the people's choice to decide what is right and what is wrong."

In addition to Nation Hunt, the company has nurtured sister platforms, Bong Trend and Newz Short, each designed to cater to distinct aspects of the digital media landscape.

Bong Trend serves as a one-stop destination for all your entertainment needs. In a fast-paced world, where free time is a precious commodity, Bong Trend offers top-quality entertainment content, ensuring that your leisure moments are truly enjoyable. From photos and videos to humorous and informative content, Bong Trend is keeping the Bengali community entertained with regional and national entertainment.

Bong Trend was created to keep the Bengali spirit alive, attracting the attention of over 5 million people each month. It provides content covering everything from Bengali and Bollywood entertainment to Hollywood news, viral images, videos, serials, gossip, jokes, memes, and the most trending news.

Whereas, Newz Short aims to deliver fast, concise news tailored for Bengali audiences. Launched by West Bengal ex-Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Newz Short stands out by providing unbiased and credible information. Newz Short offers a unique platform that allows users to read news in just 10 seconds, covering a wide range of topics from politics to regional and national news.

In this ever-evolving digital media landscape, Nation Hunt, the new platform from Bangla Hunt, is poised to make a significant impact. With its commitment to delivering diverse and high-quality content in Bengali, Hindi, and English, it aims to captivate and engage a broader audience and spotlight the company nationally.

As Bangla Hunt's family expands, its mission remains unchanged - to provide reliable, unbiased, and informative content that keeps the audience well-informed and entertained. With the launch of Nation Hunt, Bangla Hunt continues to be Bengal's largest digital media platform, standing tall as a beacon of trustworthy information in the digital era.

For more information, please visit www.nationhunt.com and explore the diverse world of Bengali digital media at its finest.

