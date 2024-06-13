Bank of Maharashtra's MahaMobile Plus: Seamless Banking Anytime, Anywhere

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 13: To redefine the banking experience and adapt to the customers' demand, Bank of Maharashtra is offering Mahamobile Plus a comprehensive mobile banking app designed to provide seamless banking experience, offering a range of features such as account management, fund transfers, bill payments and more, all accessible at their fingertips. The Mahamobile Plus is a testament of the Bank's commitment to digitalization, offering secure and seamless financial services.

Banking Simplified - Transactions and Payments on the Go:

MahaMobile Plus is more than just a tool; it represents a significant step forward in mobile banking by allowing customers to view and transact, all at one place. Customers can view transactions, transfer funds, download accounts statements, create e-FD and e-Rd, and pay bills with a single tap. The application brings together safety, simplicity, and accessibility, ensuring that banking needs are taken care of with the utmost efficiency. The application encompasses a broad spectrum of banking services, including:

* Account holders can inquire about their account balances and get statements on the go.

* The application allows for fund transfers between Bank of Maharashtra accounts and other bank accounts using NEFT / IMPS facility. This promotes a robust and flexible banking environment.

* Bill payment comes with a seamless interface allowing customers to add or delete billers and view and pay bills, with the instant pay feature for selected billers, ensuring consumers are never behind on their payments.

* Customers can also open e-FD and e-RD, get cash using Cardless Cash Withdrawal facility, among many other services are offered in the Mahamobile plus app.

Service Excellence and Security

The application ensures that convenience is coupled with stringent security measures. Users can apply for debit and credit cards, reset PINs, and block cards if necessary. Cheque book requests, transaction searches, and demand draft requests can also be executed promptly from the mobile interface. Additionally, users can conveniently apply for loans, manage investments, and access other financial services securely. In line with the application's vision for comprehensive service, the MahaMobile Plus encompasses a mobile passbook and allows for Login PIN (MPIN) and Transaction PIN (MTPIN) changes, reinforcing user control over security credentials.

Cost Considerations and Transactional Clarity

Bank of Maharashtra does not charge fees for using the mobile application and intra-bank fund transfers. When funds are transferred to other bank accounts through NEFT, standard charges as per the RBI's guidelines apply. For services like cheque book issuance or account statement deliveries to a customer's address, a nominal fee per request is applicable.

Beyond Transactions

MahaMobile Plus goes beyond transactional services, offering a comprehensive FAQ section, a branch/ATM locator across India, and contact centre details, further enhancing the user experience and broadening the scope of customer support provided.

Getting Started with MahaMobile Plus

To initiate a voyage into effortless mobile banking with MahaMobile Plus, customers can send an SMS stating 'MAHAMOBILE' to 9223181818 or download the application directly from the respective app store. For Android, the application can be downloaded from the [Google Play Store], and for iOS, it is available on the [Apple App Store].

Upon installation, individuals are invited into a world where banking services are available instantly, anytime, and anywhere.

MahaMobile Plus from Bank of Maharashtra is more than just an appit's changing the way banking is done, reshaping how customers manage their finances in an ever-evolving digital world.

To get more information, please visit: Bank of Maharashtra

