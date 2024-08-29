BankersKlub Disrupts Financial Advisory Landscape in India, Launches Innovative Tech-Enabled Aggregator Platform for Corporate Finance Solutions

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 29: BankersKlub, an innovative fintech start-up redefining financial advisory with seasoned bankers, announces the launch of its tech-enabled aggregator platform. It facilitates a wide range of strategic corporate financial advisory services and solutions to small businesses, MSMEs, and startups by connecting them with retired bankers.

With an aim to streamline the process of securing debt funds for businesses, and to introduce transparency with cost-effective flat pricing, BankersKlub announces enabling companies to raise debt fund up to INR 100 Cr at a flat success fee of INR 50 Lacs. This will benefit businesses significantly by saving their cost with a predictable cost structure. The platform also creates additional earning opportunities for retired bankers by giving them 75% of the fixed success fee for every successful debt fund raise, alongside a monthly consultancy fee.

As a part of the launch, BankersKlub also introduces its flagship product, the Financial Wellness Report (FWR), a powerful tool designed to analyse any given industry and business, providing actionable recommendations for any kind of financial advisory. Seasoned bankers who understand the intricate requirements of lending institutions, meticulously prepare this Report, and the accompanying Scorecard backed by data-driven KPIs that matter most to lenders. Thus, it ensures a faster turnaround for businesses seeking funding. By leveraging BankersKlub's Financial Wellness Report, its proprietary Scorecard, and the investor network, these experienced bankers are equipped to deliver optimal financial solutions, ensuring businesses sail to new heights.

BankersKlub is not only about facilitating corporate financing but also about building an ecosystem and contributing to the nation's economic growth. The platform's focus on redeploying skilled human capital aligns with the Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat movement, boosting access to credit for MSMEs, and enhancing GDP by tapping into the expertise of Indian advisors for both domestic and global corporations.

Gracing the launch event, Dr. Charan Singh, noted economist and Chairman of Punjab and Sind Bank said, "Redeploying retired bankers is crucial for preserving and leveraging their wealth of banking and financial expertise, beyond their retirement age at 60. BankersKlub is taking a ground-breaking step by creating a platform that channels this invaluable human capital, at present being wasted, towards supporting businesses in navigating complex financial challenges. Ultimately, this will contribute to the growth and stability of our economy and meet the needs of booming businesses."

While talking about the launch, Rajat Chopra, Founder & CEO, BankersKlub said, "Our platform will not only change how corporates secure debt but will also infuse unmatched transparency and efficiency into the process. In addition to our range of unparalleled services, our standard pricing of a Flat Success Fee will significantly reduce costs, compared to current industry standards. Our aim is to equip businesses with seasoned bankers providing an end-to-end digital journey of the transaction with real-time tracking. Additionally, our FWR, equips lending institutions with insights that they need to make informed decisions and grow."

Through the BankersKlub web application, businesses can search and hire seasoned bankers with a wealth of experience best suited for their requirements, connect effortlessly with the selected specialist, achieve financial goals by collaborating with the advisor, and overcome their financial challenges to drive business growth. It makes access to a wide range of services, including debt and equity fund raise, available to all.

