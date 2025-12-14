BARC plans 3,000-acre R&D campus in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, Dec 14 The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is planning to set up a large new research and development campus in Andhra Pradesh as part of India’s broader push to strengthen nuclear science and advanced reactor technology.

The proposed campus will come up in Anakapalli district and will spread across nearly 3,000 acres.

According to documents reviewed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, BARC has approached the Andhra Pradesh government seeking approval to divert 148.15 hectares of forest land for the project.

An Expert Appraisal Committee under the ministry has examined the proposal earlier this month and has recommended it for “in-principle” approval, which would allow the diversion of the first parcel of land for the new campus.

Officials said that more than 1,200 hectares, or around 3,000 acres, of revenue land has already been acquired for the BARC project.

The forest land proposed for diversion is located next to the acquired area and lies between the project site and the coastline, making it crucial for completing the layout of the planned campus.

The new facility is expected to support BARC’s expanding role in nuclear research, reactor development and advanced energy technologies.

The development comes at a time when the government is placing strong emphasis on indigenous nuclear innovation and clean energy solutions.

Earlier this month, the government informed Parliament that BARC has already begun design and development work on small modular reactors, including the 200 MWe Bharat Small Modular Reactor, a 55 MWe small modular reactor, and a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor aimed at hydrogen generation.

These reactors are proposed to be built initially at Department of Atomic Energy sites for technology demonstration, with construction likely to begin after project approvals.

The Centre has also highlighted growing international cooperation in the nuclear sector.

Discussions have taken place between India’s Department of Atomic Energy and Russia’s Rosatom to explore collaboration on both large and small nuclear power projects, including the possibility of constructing Russian-designed small modular reactors in India and localising equipment manufacturing.

