Barco secures 6th place in Randstad's Ranking of Most Attractive Employers 2023

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Barco, a major global visualization and collaboration technology company, has come in at the sixth place in Randstad's Employer Brand Research 2023. The annual study, and the accompanying Randstad Award, examine the attractiveness of employers in Belgium and are recognized as a valuable reference on the labour market.

With 183 companies included in the research, Barco's highest-ever score in the ranking is also the best performance by a technology company, since the inception of the study in 2001. The research focuses on what criteria make these companies attractive, and Barco scored first place for providing a pleasant work atmosphere.

Anthony Huyghebaert, Chief HR Officer at Barco, said, "As the report mentions, developing a strong employer brand is a long-term process. Entering the top 20 for the first time, it's rewarding to see that the efforts from the past years are being recognized by the market. The results substantiate our commitment towards nurturing a great work environment and a culture of innovation."

Barco's outstanding performance in the Randstad Employer Brand Research 2023 reinforces its position as an employer of choice. The company's continued focus on creating a supportive and innovative workplace culture ensures its attractiveness to top talent.

