Basilic Fly Studio Limited Announces Opening of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP)

New Delhi [India], September 9: Basilic Fly Studio Limited (NSE: BASILIC), an award-winning and creatively driven global VFX powerhouse, announced the opening of its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue on 8th September, 2025.

The QIP opens on September 8, 2025 and will close on September 11, 2025, with allotment scheduled for September 11, 2025. The floor price has been set at ₹441.81 per equity share, compared to the Company's market price of ₹492.85 as on September 8, 2025.

The Company recently reported robust performance in FY25, achieving:

-Revenue: ₹306.07 crore (up 189% YoY)

-PAT: ₹46 crore

-ROE: 28%

-ROCE: 23%

-Collections: ₹280 crore

The Book Running Lead Manager (BRLM) to the QIP issue is GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited.

Use of Proceeds

The funds raised through the QIP will be strategically deployed to:

-Funding of inorganic growth opportunities, including but not limited to acquisitions, strategic investments, and joint ventures

-Technology Enhancement and Expansion

Client Trust & Industry Leadership

Basilic Fly Studio has successfully delivered more than 11,300 projects for over 390+ global clients, including Netflix, Amazon, and Sony. Its portfolio spans across:

-1,100+ movies

-2,100+ series

-8,100+ commercials

The Company's VFX artistry has been showcased in global blockbusters such as Avatar: The Way of Water, Sonic 3, Pushpa 2, Stranger Things, The Last of Us, and Blue Beetle.

Strategic Acquisition

Basilic Fly Studio strengthened its global presence with the acquisition of One of Us, a renowned UK-based VFX studio, adding 350+ specialists and expanding access to premium Hollywood projects.

Recognition & Awards

-OOU: BAFTA & Emmy wins for The Crown, The Matrix, The Witcher

-BFS: Wins at VAM Awards, Times Business Awards, and Outlook Business Excellence Awards

With this QIP, Basilic Fly Studio is set to accelerate its global growth journey, blending creativity and technology to craft magic in every pixel.

