B&B Organics plans to expand internationally to make traditional organic food available to everyone

July 28: B&B Organics, an organic food products brand, is looking at expanding internationally to make their traditional organic food products available to a broader customer base. The brand is currently operational in India, the USA, and the UK and planning to expand its services to other European countries soon.

Intending to emerge as a global leader in traditional organic food products, B&B Organics focuses on R&D to extract bioactive compounds from traditional food products. They are on a mission to increase the availability of the benefits of the traditional products to the common mass, and people would be able to use the bioactive compounds as supplements in their healthcare regime.

B&B Organics, a brand known for its organic offerings, is a one-of-its-kind organic food products brand that offers traditional food products like rice, millets, sugars, and a variety of other value-added organic products. B&B Organics is the brainchild of S Balaji (B.Tech in Horticulture) and Dr P Balathandayuthabani (PhD in Environmental Sciences – Sweden). They started this brand after identifying the lack of authentic organic traditional food products in the Indian market. As a result, the brand sells high-quality organic food products at affordable prices. In fact, its product portfolio has the highest number of traditional food products than any other company in India, including 75+ varieties of rice, 15+ varieties of millets, 15+ varieties of flakes, and 10+ varieties of sugars, etc.

Sharing his vision for the brand, Founder S Balaji said, “The pandemic has made people aware of the importance of a healthy lifestyle. As a result, there has been an increased demand for organic food products in the Indian market. However, there is still a gap in the market in terms of an authentic organic traditional food products brand. B&B Organics is here to fill this gap with its top-notch organic offerings and best-in-industry services. We are on a mission to make people aware of the benefits of organic food habits and bring traditional organic food items within their affordability. We also plan to go global soon to capture international markets and make organic foods a go-to option for people worldwide.”

B&B Organics is a team of responsible and competent men and women. Moreover, it aims to emerge as a company run by women in the coming times. Since 2016, long before Corona, the brand has been offering work from home to encourage and support its women employees. Women on Wings, an organization headquartered in Netherland, will collaborate with the firm due to its support for women employees. Additionally, the brand envisions sharing a percentage of its profit with its farmers.

As there is an increased awareness of quality and organic food eating habits among people in the post-pandemic world, B&B Organics is determined to make organic food available to everyone.

For more details, Visit www.bnborganics.com +91- 99434 77454

