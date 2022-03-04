Be Alert! Don't share Aadhaar card PAN card details without valid reasons, CBIC cautions public of GST fraud

Do not give your Aadhar card and PAN card details to anyone without any valid reason or financial gain. Otherwise, it could be used to defraud and evade GST, said the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). The CBIC has said that fake entities are created using Aadhaar and PAN details. Therefore, people should avoid giving Aadhaar, PAN card to others without any valid reason. In the last few years, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities have exposed a number of bogus companies which were being used for fraudulent purposes by producing fake invoices without a direct supply of goods.

The number of complaints of banking fraud due to misuse of Aadhaar is increasing day by day.

Banks are always alerting their customers about this.

But even then, customers get trapped by sharing their personal details.

As a result, millions of rupees are withdrawn from their account.