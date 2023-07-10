Be10X's AI tools workshop attains a milestone; average rating of 4.92/5 out of 24,563 reviews - highest ever in the edtech industry

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 10: Be10X, the leading edtech startup, is revolutionizing the way professionals learn by offering workshops that turn them into 10x effective versions of themselves. Founded with a vision to bridge the gap between traditional skills and the demands of the modern world, Be10X offers innovative workshops and masterclasses that inspire and enable professionals to leverage AI tools like ChatGPT, thus boosting productivity and accelerating career growth.

Based in Kolkata, Be10X has transformed the career trajectory of over 50,000 professionals. The effectiveness of their unique approach is evident in the stunning 4.92/5 average rating from 24,563 reviews - the highest ever in the edtech industry. Their guiding principle is simple yet profound, "AI won't replace you, but a person using AI will."

Co-founded by two enterprising IIT-Kharagpur alumni, Aditya Goenka and Aditya Kachave, Be10X is not their first venture. They have already made a mark in the world of startups, co-founding successful eight figure companies like Mad About Sports and Muni Edtech.

As AI continues to disrupt each and every industry, Be10X understands the need for individuals to keep pace with the latest developments to avoid being left behind. That's why Be10X is committed to empowering working professionals to stay ahead of the curve by mastering AI tools, becoming future-ready. Their impressive list of alumni includes many who have gone on to secure promotions and start their own businesses.

We are only witnessing the dawn of the AI revolution, and the surge in AI deployment will continue to increase. Professionals must therefore continuously upskill themselves and stay updated with the latest AI technologies.

So, if you're looking to harness the power of AI tools, increase your productivity, secure your job, and become a 10x version of yourself, there's no better place to start than with Be10X. Visit be10x.in/ai and start your transformative journey today!

