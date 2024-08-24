Beauty Garage Professional sets a record by hosting nine events across India in a single day to promote hair care through its salon partners

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24: Beauty Garage Professional, a true "Made in India" brand, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully celebrating nine unique events across India in a single day. This remarkable feat was undertaken to promote hair care awareness and extend support to salons nationwide, further cementing Beauty Garage Professional's reputation as a key player in the beauty industry.

The brand's initiative included events such as the Beauty Garage Day, dedicated to Botoplexx and Shea treatments, and the Shea/Scalp Sense Day, which was celebrated in four different locations. Additionally, Botoliss Day was recognized twice during the day, showcasing Beauty Garage Professional's commitment to introducing a wide range of specialized hair care treatments. These events took place across a variety of locations, including major cities such as South Kolkata (near Ganguly Bagan), Gurugram, Patiala, Amritsar, Sangrur, Faridabad, Raipur, and Kandivali West in Mumbai.

The salons that participated in these remarkable events include Jewel Tones Makeover (Kolkata), Headmasters Salon & Spa (Amritsar, Gurugram & Jalandhar), Cut and Style (Gurugram), VTC Salon (Raipur), and Seema's Salon (Mumbai), Lakme Salon (Kanpur)ensuring that Beauty Garage Professional's message of high-quality hair care reached a diverse audience across the country.

Beauty Garage Professional demonstrated its unwavering dedication to the salon industry by offering free sampling and complimentary services in all participating salons. This unique gesture was not only aimed at bolstering the business of salon owners but also focused on educating the public about the importance of high-quality hair care routines. The brand's goal is to promote healthy hair practices and bring awareness to the effectiveness of its products in delivering superior hair care solutions across the country.

Through this initiative, Beauty Garage Professional emphasized that their brand goes beyond just businessit is deeply committed to promoting hair care education and offering support to salons, particularly in a market where professional hair care treatments are increasingly sought after. By connecting with salons across various cities, the brand ensured that its products reached a wider audience, effectively supporting salon businesses while fostering a culture of quality hair care services.

Speaking on the initiative, Mahesh Ravaria, Co-Founder and CEO of Beauty Garage Professional, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "At Beauty Garage Professional, we are committed to supporting the salon industry across India. Our brand is not only focused on business but also on spreading awareness of the importance of hair care. We proudly promote quality hair care treatments in salons, ensuring that salon owners have access to the best products and services. As a true Made in India brand, we strive to be deeply connected with salon owners, providing free sampling and support to elevate hair care standards in our country."

The record-setting day highlighted Beauty Garage Professional's dedication to revolutionizing India's beauty and hair care industry. By empowering salon owners with superior products and encouraging widespread hair care awareness, the brand is setting new standards for the industry. This initiative underlines Beauty Garage Professional's role as a leader in fostering growth and quality in India's salon sector while ensuring that the importance of hair care continues to be promoted nationally.

About Beauty Garage Professional

Beauty Garage Professional is transforming a multi-million dollar Hair Care Sector and reinventing hair and scalp health with groundbreaking products and a top-notch distribution network. It's a truly Made in India success story with the only Indian company manufacturing products and introducing innovative treatments such as Hair Botox. With a dedicated team engaged in continuous product research and technology exploration, the company has a remarkable growth story in the thriving Indian haircare market.

Beauty Garage is a dynamic and influential player in the beauty industry, poised for continued success on both domestic and international fronts led by dynamic founders, Mahesh and Jigar Ravaria who established the company in 2017. The company stands out with a compelling competitive edge in the hair treatment market with strategic expansion plans of establishing a global presence with a focus on key regions such as the Middle East and the United States. The company's strong network comprises over 100 distributors, supported by a dedicated team of 150 field Professionals, including both sales and technicians.

Beauty Garage Professional is at the forefront of innovation, delivering high-end quality products in more than 32 countries. Its worldwide distribution and FDA approval positions it as a winning player in the market revolutionising the Indian Salon Industry with flawless rich hair care products. The remarkable R&D teams are tirelessly working to develop innovative products for hair care and treatment.

The company's primary focus is on reinventing hair care, and collaborating with hairdressers to develop solutions and services at the forefront of the industry. With the core ethos centered around a profound love for hair, the company aims to provide comprehensive hair care solutions that repair and restyle hair post-treatment damage. At Beauty Garage Professional, the absolute dedication to the art of hair care shines through, empowering Professionals and customers alike to achieve their hair goals with confidence and flair.

Today, Beauty Garage Professional showcases a diverse collection of 100+ SKUs and six distinctive series, including K9 Botoplexx, Botoliss, Botosmart, Shea, Shea Curls, and ScalpSense using the high-end, advanced technology to create all the products designed to satisfy the customers. The safest ingredients are curated and treated in the safest environment to obtain the best results. With strong partnerships with salons across India, Beauty Garage caters to the rising beauty consciousness as people are investing more in hair & scalp care, and solutions to enhance their appearance and wellbeing.

Website: https://beautygarage.com/about-us/

For further media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | 9820184099

sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

