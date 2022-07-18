BEdazzles enters the fashion industry with the startup certificate

With the launch of The BEdazzles New Era Pvt Ltd on March 8, 2022, in Kochi, Binisha Benny and Evlin Juliet move forward with their dream of a jewellery brand by women for women. As a result of growth, the women-owned jewellery brand received its startup certificate in the Apparel sector of the Fashion industry.

Six years ago, as two women in their early twenties started their first jobs in the service industry, they realised they shared the same dream of expanding their knowledge and passion for the industry. The idea of starting their own jewellery label germinated in their minds. was born. BEdazzles is a jewellery brand that celebrates women's empowerment, slow fashion, eco-friendly design, and more.

The founder of BEdazzles says, "We take great pride in sharing that through this initiative, we are building a better society by respecting women by giving them the best quality affordable jewellery and, at the same time, hiring more women and providing job opportunities, making them independent, strong, and confident."

is an affordable handcrafted jewellery collection of the highest quality that can make any woman feel special. Their belief system, "Everyone is beautiful and special, so they deserve special treatment," respects and celebrates female femininity. They have sizing included, so you can get any size you want. Customers can shop online comfortably and conveniently without having to worry about fit and style because they offer customization options. BEdazzle is synonymous with low-cost luxury, as well as a simplified approach to sustainability and all-around fashion.

"The idea behind BEdazzle is also to contribute to society," said the co-founder. To stay current with fashion trends, we have added a new age feel and a modern aesthetic to this craft, and we tend to experiment with multiple models and add beautiful designs that are modern while remaining true to the process.

They also hire many artisans and women to work for a good cause. BEdazzles is based on slow fashion, which means the product's quality is high enough to last a long time without harming the environment or animals, and it's also good for the supply chain.

The brand, led by two young women, reinvents responsibility and authenticity. Both supergirls have a brand goal of bringing them into the world and allowing people to appreciate the beauty of their jewellery.

