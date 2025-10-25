Behind the Rise of Novel Tissues: The Visionary Who Redefined India's Hygiene Standard

VMPL

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], October 25: Novel Tissues Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as one of India's most trusted names in hygiene manufacturing, symbolizing quality, innovation, and care. From modest beginnings, the company has grown into a powerhouse with multiple state-of-the-art facilities across India and the Middle East, exporting products to Sweden, Malaysia, the UAE, and Thailand.

The company's commitment goes beyond producing baby wipes and tissues it's rooted in the belief that hygiene is a fundamental right, not a privilege. By blending world-class quality with affordability, Novel Tissues has quietly reshaped India's hygiene landscape and set new standards for consumer care.

In a fiercely competitive market marked by price wars and flashy advertising, Novel Tissues stands out through integrity, innovation, and a customer-first approach. Its rise is marked by milestones such as expansions in Mysuru and Gurugram, and the creation of a global-standard facility in Puducherry all reflecting a relentless drive to meet India's growing demand with unmatched excellence.

The Visionary Behind the Brand

At the heart of this success is A. B. Doddamani, a visionary leader who believes in building impact over applause. Born in the small town of Belgaum, Karnataka, Doddamani's journey began with values of discipline and humility instilled by his parents.

Armed with a Master's degree in Environmental Science from the University of Mysore and honored with a doctorate by the Commonwealth University, he first launched a water-testing venture called Water Tec. This early experience instilled in him precision, patience, and responsibility qualities that later defined his leadership at Novel Tissues.

Taking charge of Novel Tissues was not merely a business move for Doddamani it was a mission. He transformed a struggling enterprise into a symbol of Indian manufacturing excellence, driven by the belief that every family deserves reliable, affordable hygiene products.

Innovation and Expansion: Building a Legacy of Care

Under Doddamani's guidance, Novel Tissues has grown from a single unit to a multi-location leader. Between 2018 and 2021, the Mysuru units expanded to meet the rising demand for baby wipes, running 24/7 to serve millions across India.

In 2022, the company launched a facility in Gurugram to strengthen distribution networks in North India. Shortly after, a new unit was established in Mumbai, enhancing Novel's reach in western India and enabling faster, more efficient delivery to one of the country's largest consumer markets.

In 2023, Novel unveiled a cutting-edge 4.5 lakh sq ft personal-care manufacturing plant in Puducherry, built to global GMP standards.

Looking beyond India's borders, 2025 marked Novel's entry into the Middle East with a world-class manufacturing unit in Jebel Ali, Dubai a landmark move that positioned the company as a global player.

Breakthrough Innovation: REMOCON

Among Novel's pioneering products is REMOCON, a radiological decontamination skin wipe developed in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

This innovation serves a critical role in protecting first responders, defence personnel, and civilians from radioactive contamination during nuclear or radiological emergencies. Each wipe neutralizes harmful particles on the skin, offering an essential humanitarian tool at the intersection of public health and national safety.

REMOCON symbolizes how Novel Tissues bridges everyday hygiene with life-saving innovation a testament to the company's mission of courageous care.

Recognition and Reluctant Honors

Although Doddamani has never sought the spotlight, his leadership has earned numerous accolades including:

* Indira Gandhi Sadhbawana Award by the National Integration & Economic Council

* Bharath Gaurav Award, presented by the Governor of Maharashtra

* Best SME Award from the Karnataka Small & Medium Business Owners Association

* Multiple Customer Satisfaction Awards (2015, 2018, 2021, 2023)

* Featured in Forbes India among "Top Leaders: Torchbearers of Vocal for Local"

* Nationwide recognition for advancing India's Made-in-India hygiene revolution

These honors reflect his impact not just as an industrialist but as a builder of trust, infrastructure, and national pride in manufacturing.

Continuing the Journey: Purpose-Driven Progress

Today, Doddamani continues to steer Novel Tissues with the conviction that progress must be purposeful. The company is advancing deeper sustainability practices, expanding export networks, and embracing full automation and digital transformation.

Customer-driven innovation remains central listening before leading, evolving continuously to meet the changing needs of families worldwide. For Doddamani, success is not a destination but a lifelong commitment to care.

The Heartbeat of Novel Tissues

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Mysuru, Novel Tissues Pvt. Ltd. represents a benchmark in quality and compassion for hygiene manufacturing.

With cutting-edge facilities in Mysuru, Gurugram, Mumbai, Puducherry, and Dubai, the company produces a wide range of trusted baby wipes, refreshing wipes, tissues, and cosmetic-hygiene products used by millions.

Behind every product lies a deeper promise to protect, to care, and to uplift families across India and beyond.

For A. B. Doddamani, this journey has never been about building just a brand it's about creating a legacy of care.

Novel Tissues Where Care Becomes Courage, and Every Touch Tells a Story.

