BEL posts 18 pc jump in Q4 net profit at Rs 2,127 crore, declares dividend

New Delhi, May 19 Government-owned Navratna company Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Monday reported an 18 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 2,127 crore for the January-March quarter of financial year 2024-25 compared with the corresponding figure of Rs 1,797 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The company’s revenue from operations came in at Rs 9,150 crore, which was a 7 per cent increase over the Rs 8,564 crore reported in the same period of the previous financial year.

BEL’s board of directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.90 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25.

Meanwhile, BEL has secured additional orders worth Rs 572 crore in May since the last disclosure on April 7, 2025. Major orders received include Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDDIS), Software Defined Radio (SDR) and Data Communication Unit (DCU) for attack guns, AI-based solutions for ships, simulators, communication equipment, jammers, spares, services, etc.

Earlier, on April 2, the defence PSU signed a contract with the Indian Air Force valued at Rs 593.22 crore for providing maintenance services for the Akash Missile System to kick off the new financial year 2025-26.

BEL had also supplied the Akash Missile System to the air force, for which it has won the maintenance contract.

Further, the company has concluded negotiations with customers for the acquisition of orders worth Rs 5,000 crore.

Meanwhile, BEL has achieved a turnover of around Rs 23,000 crore during the Financial Year 2024-25, against the previous year’s turnover of Rs 19,820 crore, registering a growth of 16 per cent. This includes export sales of around $106 million during FY 2024-25, as against the previous year’s export turnover of $92.98 million, registering a growth of 14 per cent, according to a company statement.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, BEL secured orders worth Rs 18,715 crore. Some of the major orders received during the year are BMP II Upgrade, Ashwini Radar, Software Defined Radios, Data link, Multi-Function Radars, EON 51, Seekers, Anti Drone System, Airport Surveillance Radar, Sonar Upgradation, Flycatcher spares, Radar upgradation, Spares and Services, etc, and other projects in the non-defence sector. With this, the total Order Book of BEL as on April 1, 2025, stands at around Rs 71,650 crore, including an export order book of $359 million.

