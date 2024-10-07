Benefits of PNB Housing Finance Fixed Deposits: A Complete Overview
By Impact Desk | Published: October 7, 2024 06:50 PM2024-10-07T18:50:59+5:302024-10-07T18:51:34+5:30
Fixed Deposits (FDs) are a reliable savings tool in India. They provide secure returns and are a preferred choice for many investors. PNB Housing Finance offers various FD options. Understand the benefits of PNB Housing Finance FDs and why they might be suitable for your investment needs.
Why Choose PNB Housing Finance Fixed Deposits?
PNB Housing Finance provides competitive interest rates and flexible tenors for FDs. Here are some key benefits:
Attractive Interest Rates
PNB Housing Finance often provides higher interest rates. These rates are generally better than those offered by many banks. As of 2024, the cumulative interest rates for PNB Housing Finance FD rates range from 7.25% to 7.95% p.a. The rates vary based on the tenor and customer category. This includes the up to 0.30% p.a. additional interest rates offered to senior citizens.
Flexible Tenors
The tenors range from 12 to 120 months. This allows investors to choose based on their financial goals. This flexibility can cater to both short-term and long-term savings plans.
Regular Income Option
PNB Housing Finance provides options for monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual interest payouts. This can be beneficial for those needing a regular income stream. The monthly payout FD is useful for those requiring consistent cash flow.
Safety and Reliability
PNB Housing Finance is a well-established institution in the financial sector. Investments are considered safe, with timely interest payments and principal repayment at maturity. The company adheres to stringent regulatory standards.
Easy Application Process
Applying for PNB Housing Finance FDs is straightforward. You can choose to apply online or visit a branch. The documentation required is minimal, making it convenient for investors.
Premature Withdrawal Facility
PNB Housing Finance allows premature withdrawal of FDs. This is subject to certain terms and conditions. While there might be a penalty, this feature provides liquidity in emergencies.
Who Should Invest in PNB Housing Finance FDs?
PNB Housing Finance FDs cater to a wide range of investors:
Conservative Investors
Investors who prefer low-risk investments may find PNB Housing Finance FDs suitable. These FDs offer guaranteed returns. The safety and reliability of these FDs are appealing to conservative investors.
Retirees
Retirees needing a regular income stream could benefit from the FD monthly payout option. The interest rates and payout frequency options may be favourable for regular income requirements.
Young Professionals
Young professionals planning their financial future can also consider these FDs. The flexible tenors help align with life goals. These goals may include buying a house, funding education, or saving for retirement.
Tax Implications
Interest earned on PNB Housing Finance FDs is taxable. Consider the following points:
Tax Deducted at Source (TDS)
If the interest income exceeds ₹40,000 in a financial year (₹50,000 for senior citizens), TDS is applicable. The current TDS rate is 10% if PAN is provided; without PAN, the rate is 20%.
Form 15G/15H
Individuals with no taxable income can submit Form 15G (for the general category) to avoid TDS. Senior citizens can submit Form 15H for the same purpose.
Tax Filing
Even if TDS is deducted, the interest earned must be declared in your income tax return. Proper planning and declaration can help in managing tax liabilities.
Documents Required to Book a PNB Housing Finance FD
Here are some documents you must submit to book an FD with the NBFC:
- Passport-size photograph
- Self-attested copies of PAN card, Aadhaar card, Driving License, Voter ID, NAREGA card, and Passport
Non-resident Indians have to submit the below documents for booking an FD:
- Passport copy (self-attested on the first and last 4 pages)
- Valid employment visa/work permit
- Address proof - Indian and overseas
How to Open a PNB Housing Finance FD
Opening a PNB Housing Finance FD involves a few simple steps:
1.Visit the Official Website or Branch
You can visit the PNB Housing Finance website or the nearest branch to get started. The online process is quick and convenient.
2.Online Application
Click on the ‘Contact us for Deposits’ button on the NBFC’s website
3.Submit Required Details
Provide the necessary details and specify the amount you would like to invest in the FD.
4.Customer Representative
A representative will get in touch with you to collect the documents and the FD will be booked within 48 hours.
PNB Housing Finance FDs offer attractive interest rates and flexible tenors. They also provide various payout options. The safety and reliability of PNB Housing Finance add to the appeal of these FDs.
Investing in a PNB Housing Finance FD could help achieve financial goals with ease. PNB Housing Finance FDs may be suitable for retirees seeking regular income or young professionals planning for the future. They also cater to conservative investors seeking safe returns. Consider the features and benefits to make informed decisions and maximise returns.
