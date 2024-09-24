Bengaluru hosts 36% of GCC workforce in first two quarters of FY25: TeamLease

New Delhi [India], September 24 : Bengaluru has kept its position strong as a prominent hub for GCCs, hosting 36 per cent of the GCC workforce in the first two quarters of the financial year (FY) 2025, a TeamLease Digital report observed.

The Karnataka capital's dominance in the high-tech industry is the major reason behind the growth of the GCCs, as per the report, which added that Bangalore has about 37 per cent of GCC talent.

Professional Services, which includes BFSI and consulting companies, follow with 21 per cent of the headcount.

The manufacturing sector in Bengaluru is also emerging as a significant player, contributing 10 per cent to the total headcount, with automotive and electronics manufacturing leading this growth.

The findings also showed Hyderabad accounting for 14 per cent of TeamLease Digital's client base. The city excels in the high-tech industry, which contributes 45 per cent to the GCC headcount.

Hyderabad's GCCs are at the cutting edge of digital transformation, leveraging advancements in cloud computing, AI, cybersecurity, blockchain, and data analytics to enhance global operations.

The focus on automation and emerging technologies like robotics and blockchain underlines Hyderabad's role as a leader in tech innovation.

The Mumbai/Pune region follows closely, with 31 per cent of TeamLease Digital's GCC partnerships. The high-tech and automotive sectors are the most significant in this region, with the high-tech industry making up 33 per cent and the automotive sector contributing 22 per cent of the headcount.

Pune, in particular, is emerging as a driver in the automotive sector. This region is also notable for its involvement in the capital markets, a sector that is only served by Mumbai/Pune and Delhi NCR, highlighting critical skills in data mining, predictive analytics, and big data frameworks.

Delhi-NCR contributes 22 per cent to the overall GCC headcount, with Software Platform and High Tech each representing 20 per cent of the headcount. This region is unique in its substantial contribution to the oil and gas industry, comprising 6.5 per cent of the GCC headcount.

Elaborating on the findings, Neeti Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, of TeamLease Digital said, "Sectors like healthcare, BFSI, and retail have shown remarkable growth. Between 2021 and 2023, these sectors recorded cumulative compound annual growth rates (CAGR) exceeding 30 per cent. This growth is particularly notable, given that during the same period, the broader IT industry was experiencing a downturn. In contrast, the GCC Software and Internet sector maintained steady progress and is projected to reach a CAGR of 6.2 per cent by 2027. Even more promising is the retail and e-commerce GCC sector, which is expected to see the strongest growth at 8.4 per cent CAGR, followed closely by Healthcare at 7.5 per cent."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor