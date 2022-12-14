Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Orenda India expands presence with launch of new Mumbai office

(BHHSOI), part of one of the world's fastest-growing residential real estate brokerage franchise networks, today announced the opening of its new office in Mumbai, India.

The second office will help the firm's foray into newer markets beyond northern India, as it looks to significantly ramp up its pan-India presence through 15 regional offices by 2025.

The expansion comes on the back of a continued uptick in India's luxury real estate market in the post-pandemic era. Since launching in 2021, BHHSOI has serviced a wide-ranging portfolio of assets with a cumulative value upwards of INR 300 crores across their residential, commercial, property management as well as advisory businesses. Being well-versed with both sides of the table i.e. agency and development, the brokerage firm's consultants are able to offer bespoke solutions across a range of comprehensive real estate services to the possessor, tenant, and investors.

Commenting on the milestone, Frank Perdichizzi, EVP Global Development, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, said, "Shrey and his team are the perfect representation of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' core values of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity. With more and more Indians realising the need for a trusted partner in their property transactions, we expect India to be an important growth driver for us in the coming years as we continue to strengthen our real estate brokerage franchise network worldwide."

With a sizeable practice in the north, BHHSOI has now finalised plans to enter western and southern India in 2023. Along with Mumbai, the firm is currently looking to set up additional offices in Bengaluru and other tier-1 cities, which have traditionally been high-income markets with disposable income.

Shrey Aeren, Managing Director & Country Head, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Orenda India, added, "Setting up our first office in Mumbai, as an expansion from Delhi NCR was the natural next step as we are confident about the city experiencing a strong demand cycle in the luxury real estate market. By leveraging our global reach and local expertise, we are committed to transforming the real estate experience for India and setting the gold standard in client servicing."

Apart from agency services, capital market advisory services, and project management consulting, the firm recently added end-to-end club management services to its gamut of offerings.

