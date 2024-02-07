Best Agrolife Limited to Introduce an Innovative Patented Herbicidal Composition 'Shot Down'

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 7: Best Agrolife Limited (BAL), a prominent agrochemical company in India, proudly announces the introduction of a patented groundbreaking synergistic herbicidal composition. The novel composition comprising Haloxyfop, Imazethapyr, and Butylated Hydroxy is expected to revolutionise soybean cultivation by providing an all-encompassing solution to control a broad spectrum of weeds. The product will be launched nationwide under the brand name 'Shot Down.'

Shot Down addresses a critical gap in the market, offering a one-shot solution for the simultaneous control of sedges, broad-leaved, and narrow-leaved weeds. Unlike existing options that may require multiple sprays or intensive manual weeding, Shot Down stands out as a selective herbicide that eliminates weeds without compromising crop yield or quality. Its incorporation of antioxidants enhances crop safety by mitigating potential oxidative stress.

BAL emphasised the product as an outcome of its focus on R&D and extensive field trials. Shot Down has demonstrated its potential as a single-spray solution, reducing the need for multiple applications and the farmer's expenditure.

BAL stands as a trailblazer in agricultural R&D, establishing itself as a company of 'Patent Power.' After Ronfen and Tricolor, the addition of 'Shot Down' to its portfolio reinforces the commitment to agricultural innovation and increasing farmer satisfaction. With a robust pipeline of future patent molecules, Best AgroLife Ltd. remains at the forefront of agricultural solutions for continued value growth.

Furthermore, Seedlings India Pvt. Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BAL, has obtained approval from the Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee (CIB & RC) for the indigenous manufacturing of another under-patent formulation featuring Trifloxystrobin, Thiamethoxam, and Thiophanate Methyl. This one-shot solution is also poised to revolutionise Indian agriculture by effectively controlling insects and fungal diseases, leading to enhanced crop yields. BAL is planning for a nationwide launch in April 2024 under the brand name of 'Warden Extra.'

Best Agrolife Ltd (BAL) is a leading agrochemical manufacturer in India, committed to providing cutting-edge solutions for crop protection and enhancing agricultural sustainability. With a focus on innovation and quality, BAL strives to empower farmers and contribute to the growth of the agricultural sector in India. With a strong focus on research and development, BAL is dedicated to sustainable agriculture practices and environmental stewardship. Currently, BAL has 7,000 MTPA and 30,000 MTPA technicals and formulation manufacturing capacity, respectively, through three of its manufacturing plants in Gajraula, Greater Noida, and Jammu & Kashmir. BAL currently has more than 7,000 distributors in India. It retains an impressive portfolio of 450+ formulations and more than 115+ technical manufacturing licences.

