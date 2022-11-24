Best Agrolife Ltd. holds distributors' meet in Thailand; launches two Indigenously Manufactured CTPR-Based Products

India's leading agrochemical company, Best Agrolife Limited (BAL) recently organized a Mega Distributors' Meet and launched two new revolutionary CTPR-based formulations - Citigen and Vistara in Pattaya, Bangkok.

BAL is the first Indian agrochemical company to manufacture CTPR technical indigenously while contributing to the GOI's Make in India mission and showcasing the country's capabilities to the international agricultural scenario. The meet was exclusively held for the distributors from Maharashtra. Mr Raajan Kumar Ailawadhi, Executive Director, BAL and the entire marketing team of Best Agrolife Limited along with more than 170 distributors attended this event.

Vimal Alawadhi, Managing Director of Best Agrolife Ltd., says, "We are raising the bar of innovation with every new product launch. Best Agro has invested heavily in enhancing its research and development capabilities. As is the case with each of our products, the newly launched Citigen and Vistara provide highly effective and affordable solutions to pest control in agriculture. While on the one hand, these will be a boon for the farmers and enhance their productivity, they will also provide our distributors and dealers with a marketing edge."

There is extensive usage of CTPR (Chlorantraniliprole) based products, and its market size is more than Rs. 2000 crore at present, which is a total of 8 per cent of the pesticide market.

Citigen (Chlorantraniliprole 18.5 per cent W/W SC) is a broad-spectrum insecticide with exceptional insecticide efficacy, longer rain fastness, and low mammalian toxicity.

Other than sugarcane and rice, Citigen is highly recommended for controlling pests of cabbage, cotton, tomato, chili, soybean, brinjal, pigeon pea, Bengal gram, black gram, bitter gourd, okra, maize, and groundnut crop. It acts on Ball worms, stem borers, fruit borers, gram pod borers, stem flies, tobacco caterpillars, and pod borers.

Vistara (Chlorantraniliprole 0.4 per cent GR) prevents the build-up of shoot borer and stem borer populations in paddy and sugarcane and protects growers from incurring losses due to low crop yield and thereby maximizing output. Due to its high insecticidal potency and novel mode of action, it effectively controls pests that are resistant to other insecticides. Due to its low dosage, it is safe for the environment as well.

It is relevant to note that Seedlings India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary company of BAL, recently received a patent valid for 20 years for the first-of-its-kind fungicidal composition of Cyazofamid, Dimethomorph, and Difenoconazole which is going to emerge as a highly effective crop solution against Late Blight and Downy Mildew in tomato and grapes crops respectively.

Best Agrolife Limited is listed among the top 15 agrochemical companies in India. It is a research-based organization serving the farmer community across the globe by offering world-class and cost-effective agrochemical formulations.

It has in-house NABL-accredited labs, separate R&D synthesis & formulations, three world-class state-of-the-art manufacturing units, and over 600 happy employees. The company retains an outstanding portfolio of 360+ formulations and over 80 technical manufacturing licenses.

