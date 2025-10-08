Best MPS Company in India 2025: Asterisk Electronics Honored with Award

New Delhi [India], October 8:Asterisk Electronics Pvt Ltd has been recognized as the Best MPS (Managed Print Services) Company in India 2025, receiving a prestigious award at the NCN PrintTech Summit & Awards 2025. This recognition underlines the company's leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to delivering world-class print management solutions across the country.

Recognized for Excellence in Managed Print Services

Managed Print Services (MPS) play a crucial role in helping businesses manage, optimize, and secure their printing infrastructure. From printers and copiers to workflow management and supply monitoring, MPS ensures cost reduction, increased efficiency, and improved data security.

By winning the Best MPS Company in India 2025 award, Asterisk Electronics has demonstrated its ability to consistently deliver:

– Customized printing solutions tailored to industry-specific needs.

– 24/7 technical support and proactive maintenance.

– Cost-effective print management with real-time monitoring.

– Sustainable practices that promote eco-friendly printing.

This award solidifies Asterisk Electronics' reputation as a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and future-ready Managed Print Services.

A Testament to Trust and Innovation

For more than a decade, Asterisk Electronics has built strong relationships with businesses by providing innovative print management strategies. Their focus on customer satisfaction, advanced technology integration, and green initiatives has helped them emerge as a leader in the MPS sector.

Speaking on the recognition, the management team at Asterisk Electronics Pvt Ltd said:

“Being honored as the Best MPS Company in India 2025 is a proud moment for us. This award reflects the trust of our clients and the dedication of our team. We will continue to innovate, expand our services, and set higher benchmarks in the Managed Print Services industry.”

About NCN PrintTech Summit & Awards

The NCN PrintTech Summit & Awards is among the most respected platforms in India's printing and imaging industry. Each year, it celebrates companies that have made significant contributions to advancing technology, improving service standards, and building trust in the sector.

Asterisk Electronics' recognition as the Best MPS Company in India 2025 reinforces the company's position as an industry leader and highlights its ongoing commitment to excellence.

Looking Ahead

With this milestone achievement, Asterisk Electronics Pvt Ltd is poised to expand its reach and introduce more cutting-edge solutions for businesses across India. As printing needs evolve in the digital era, the company remains focused on providing secure, cost-efficient, and sustainable Managed Print Services to help organizations thrive.

This award not only validates their journey so far but also inspires Asterisk Electronics to continue leading the future of Managed Print Services in India.

To explore their award-winning solutions, visit: https://asteriskelectronics.com

