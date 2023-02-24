Bestselling Author Aman Talwar reveals her Pen Name as ‘Shreya Talwar’ to be used in further publications – Read Complete Literary Journey

New Delhi (India), February 24: Author-Poet Aman Talwar, aka Shreya Talwar, is someone who started her writing journey as an ‘Article Writer’ and today has reached the height of becoming a ‘Best-Selling Author!’ Well, her work is deeply loved & appreciated by the readers’ community, and she is known for her books ‘The Hidden Gems and ‘Weaving Emotions.’ Interestingly, Author Shreya Talwar’s latest release, ‘The Hidden Gems’, has gained the privilege of becoming the 1st Rank Bestseller on Amazon!

Success does not knock on one’s door that easily; it was the hard work of Author Shreya Talwar that resulted in the latest title, ‘The Hidden Gems’ published by Astitva Prakashan, a leading book publisher in India, becoming the 1st Rank Best-Seller on Amazon within few days of its release. Undoubtedly, the book has been a huge choice for the readers, as they loved the fact that Author Shreya Talwar made a giant leap with this book of hers. Within a period of just six months, the author came out with two books, and in her second book, she made sure to amaze everyone & win all hearts. This title, ‘The Hidden Gems,’ is the perfect evidence of Author Shreya Talwar’s growth as a true writer, talented poet and natural author!

Well, if we go through the initial works of Author Shreya Talwar, then the name of her debut book, ‘Weaving Emotions’ comes up. Well, this book touches every chord of the heart. It dwells around the different facets of emotions one experiences and tries to interweave them with the varied aspects of life. It tries to reflect upon the significance of bonding among kinship. The book consists of a lovely collection of poems, one after another, which are mostly based upon the various aspects of life like togetherness, sentiments, relationships, faith and happiness! The readers have shown tremendous love for this title, and the book has received some really motivating and positive reviews across all the online marketplaces. The fact that the poem in this book, ‘Weaving Emotions,’ has got a strong start, which is also retained by the author until the very end, has turned out to be the best thing about this title.

Author Shreya Talwar holds an MBA degree, and after her stint as a corporate professional, she took to the field of creativity. The writing was always her passion. She strongly believes that words can create magic and make a difference. This belief propelled her to turn her passion into a profession. Every flight of imagination has an inspiration, and Shreya’s inspiration is her mother, who is not only her mentor but also her strength. Her Army background acted as an added feather to display an array of her writing skills and deep insight into humanity. She wishes that she were able to bring to light the priceless treasures which remain an enigma to all. Her writing style has been spoken about and appreciated at various prestigious platforms, including the ANI News. Her articles have also been published as a part of esteemed magazines.

