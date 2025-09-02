BetaTANK ushers 2G Robots for Petroleum Industry

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 2: Beta Tank Robotics Pvt Ltd, (BetaTANK) has developed the 2nd generation of robots for cleaning petroleum crude oil tanks. This application of moving thick viscous sludge out of the large crude oil storage tanks by robots, has been known to be a difficult robotic application. These Deep Tech robotic machines costing around half-a-million-dollars each, are highly specialized and usually powered and controlled by hydraulics to avoid sparking risks.

The current generation of tank cleaning robots worldwide, employ suction method to remove sludge, and do not have a pump on the robot. These have not been very successful, since suction is limited by nature to only one bar pressure. BetaTANK robot has a pump on the robot and uses the pump discharge pressure of 10 bar. This 'technology leap' solves the main limitation in the performance of the 1st generation of robots.

In a completely different product, BetaTANK has made a robot with foldable arms to enter the neighborhood petrol pump underground storage tanks and clean it.

DC Sekhar, the founder of BetaTANK - an Ex merchant navy oil tanker captain with extensive petroleum tank cleaning experience, says - "The petroleum industry sector, which includes many Fortune 500 companies, is quite underserved by the robotic technologies". Industry reports peg the growth of this niche petroleum industry robotic sector to between 6 and 13 billion USD in the next decade.

BetaTANK patented robot has received the IECEx Zone '0' standard certification for its robot. This is the highest international safety standard worldwide, for operating within hydrocarbon environments. BetaTANK has also secured the patent for its robot.

BetaTANK is currently receiving enquiries for robotic solutions, from Steel, Pharma and other industrial sectors. These industries are seeking to derisk their maintenance operations in hazardous tank spaces, by eliminating man entry, using robotics.

Sekhar shared that pioneering technological capabilities & effectively meeting customer needs, shall remain the strategic growth 'Mantra' of BetaTANK.

