Bettamint unveils revolutionary app to transform unstructured construction landscape

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 13: Bettamint, a construction tech startup, announces the launch of its innovative application, that is set to transform the way construction companies engage with their informal workforce. Anchored in a vision to unlock the vast potential of the informal economy, the platform helps accelerate construction through its comprehensive digital environment ensuring that both builders and their frontline workers thrive together.

Speaking about the launch, Kezya De Braganca, Founder of Bettamint stated that “Bettamint leverages technology to address industry wide challenges including labour shortages, low productivity, high attrition and unpredictable quality. We want to solve this problem in an inclusive way where we empower millions of informal construction workers by enhancing their skills, reach, employability, earnings and quality of life; transforming individual workers to highly engaged, actively contributing, well incentivised participants in the project. We are creating irresistible value for every stakeholder, so that we can propel the industry forward.”

The app has gained early revenues and on its way to sustainable self-funded growth within just two months of its launch, and is designed to tackle the complexities construction companies face in efficiently sourcing and managing their informal labour force. Bettamint offers builders a seamless interface to digitize their workforce operations while also reaping the benefits of increased productivity, improved quality, reduced attrition, and enhanced project timelines.

Reflecting on Prestige Group’s construction arm, K2K Infrastructure's commitment, Noorul Ameen, Chief Executive Officer at K2K Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd, remarked, "Throughout our journey at K2K Infrastructure, our dedication to elevating our workforce has been unwavering. They're the backbone of every structure that stands tall today. Our mission has always been to raise the bar for industry standards and to prioritize the well-being and skill development of our workers. Bettamint seamlessly aligns with this vision. Its innovative solution not only streamline our operations but also empower our informal workforce with tools and opportunities previously out of reach. In partnering with Bettamint, we are not just embracing technology, but we're also taking a significant step towards nurturing talent and setting new benchmarks for the entire construction landscape.”

Highlighting the product's long-term vision, Kezya De Bragança articulated, "We humbly stand at the frontiers of a new wave of unprecedented digital transformation and the more we develop the product, the more we realise the enormity of our opportunity to add value. We feel privileged to be in service of the industry; by aiding workers in building authenticated records of their experience and earnings, we're creating the largest most extensive, trusted repository of invaluable data for a demographic that until now, has been scarcely understood. This data allows us to usher in host of digital products and services that is currently out of reach to the entire population such as affordable finance, early salary, education, healthcare, skill development, and welfare services, fundamentally enhancing their lives. We envision an industry where workers excel in skills, safety protocols, quality standards, and professional ethics, incentivised by unparalleled benefits and rewards. As we move towards this reality, we also streamline manpower operations for construction companies, enhancing the quality of their output and establishing a more predictable project pace. In essence, we are not just fueling professionalism in the industry but also improving the quality of lives of construction workers moving towards a shared future where everyone wins. While India remains our primary focus at present, the scalability and adaptability of our model primes us for potential expansion into similar demographics in other emerging economies."

The launch of Bettamint comes as a much-needed breakthrough in the construction industry, providing a vital link between reputable construction companies and skilled, reliable, and verified workers. With its unique offerings and vision, and backed by the leading builders in the country, Bettamint is poised to revolutionize the way the construction industry manages its informal workforce and paving the way for a greater industry growth and economic prosperity for millions.

Commenting on the launch Angie Mathaney, Chief Business Mentor, Brigade REAP remarked “Bettamint is solving the issue of worker attrition and management, a problem that has been plaguing the construction industry for years. We’re excited to partner and support Bettamint in this growth phase of the business.”

Over the next two years, Bettamint aims to invest an undisclosed amount in three phases, initiating operations in several cities, starting with Bangalore in Karnataka, and gradually expanding its reach to cover the whole of South India before embarking on a pan India journey.

Bettamint is a comprehensive construction workforce management system that is revolutionizing the way leading construction firms in India deliver projects; by incentivising their frontline workforce. At its core, the app helps construction firms attract skilled talent, improve retention and boost productivity at work sites by transforming workers into actively contributing stakeholders in the project. The platform comes equipped with recruitment, identity verification, onboarding features; supported by attendance, communication, field notes, compliance, payroll and payment capabilities. Bettamint generates steady and reliable income opportunities for informal construction workers while enhancing their participation in the digital economy. Bettamint has built its own infrastructure to streamline wage payments, ensuring they are secure, quick, and convenient. The platform also helps builders monitor productivity, and allows for workers who are punctual and productive to earn more. Bettamint’s broader vision, is to be the go-to channel for all digital products and services that cater to the informal workforce with the ultimate aim of improving the lives of millions of workers in India and beyond.

Business Type: B2B2C Saas

Sector: ConstructionTech, FinTech, ESG

For more information about Bettamint and its technology solutions, visit: www.bettamint.com

