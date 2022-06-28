Better Matter Foundation to organise 1st online women entrepreneurs reality show, Mo Gharani Sadhabani

Odisha-based non-profit organisation Better Matter Foundation (BMF) is organising the 1st Online Women Entrepreneurs Reality Show designed to identify, ignite and introduce to market model for the new-gen Women Entrepreneurs.

'A unique opportunity for Odia Women looking to start their entrepreneurial journey Online and scale a business venture to greater heights. It's for those women who have passion, skill and willingness to be a Digital Business Owner! It's a hybrid concept of Digital Campaign, Entrepreneurs Hunt, Local to Global Outreach, Digital Business Setup Training, Business Technology Mentorship and Personal Growth Catalyst Program blended together. It is going to be a webcast on our web channel' Konark TV'-Dr Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, the chairperson of Better Matter Foundation, an academic turned ed-tech owner and Digital Business Transformation Coach, shared this.

MO GHARANI SADHABANI is the voice of a generation of enterprising young Odias coming together to create an impact that goes beyond boundaries; those who have broken the barriers and bias brought their wives under the spotlight, inspired them to chase after their dreams, capitalising on their skill and passion.

"It's a unique celebration of Odia women Entrepreneurs to pave the revolutionary path of massive Digital revolution, creating thousands of new online businesses in Odisha in just four months. Even against the tough odds, the spirit of reawakening supercharged with the joy of collective transformation reminds the glorious past of Odia SADHABS and their endeavours," Ananya Patnaik, co-chair of Better Matter Foundation, added excitedly.

This Digital campaign is designed on the belief that investing in women entrepreneurs leads to economic growth, a culture of innovation, equality, agility and empathy. The whole concept and process of this unique Digital campaign are formulated by Ananya, a digital business coach and Mompreneur Mentor.

"This is geared for women with the entrepreneurial attitude and aptitude, right provocation and determination to build a Digital business. Any aspiring business owner creating her Digital start-up or young lady leader who seeks a paradigm shift in her career goal to digital space, intending to scale up their online business, can join this dynamic and diverse cohort opportunity of industry leaders, subject matter experts, change-makers & innovative thinkers, investors. Here each participant is going to be a winner eventually," mentioned Jubilee Sundaray, a renowned Digital Lifestyle Mentor and entrepreneur, Head - Mentoring & Affiliate Program, BMF clarified further.

"Odia woman entrepreneur with high entrepreneurial attitude and aptitude, aiming to set up Digital business with the potential of global outreach and highly scalable model. In addition, applicants must be of age 20 to 60 years old, Married (Divorced also can apply) and must have an Entrepreneurial attitude and aptitude. No geographical boundary for this Online Program," emphasised Dr Sankarshan Sahu, an LOA Success Coach, Digital Business owner and Advisor - Mentoring and Affiliate Program, BMF.

"We believe in enterprising Odia dominating in their domain. Now it's the time to work together hand in hand to make the revolutionary initiative by BMF a huge success. Our hard work, perseverance and above all, love for our own people can make this possible. We will select up to 5000 women entrepreneurs for the Cohort Mentoring Program through online screening. Eventually, we will be selecting the Top 100 and Top 10 winners in Cohort Mentoring Session. Finally, SADHABANI of 2022 will be selected by November 1," with glowing eyes and a smiling face Anshu Tripathy shared this. She is a well-known Woman business owner in Odisha and Head - Media and PR, BMF.

"We were curious to know what will be the major components of this Online campaign! We designed a comprehensive Digital campaign including three-stage COHORT Mentoring sessions, Peer Learning and Networking advantage, Outcome Focused Boot Camp, One-on-One Mentoring for Top 100 women entrepreneurs, Market Survey and Need Assessment for their ventures, Legal and Compliance assistance, Business Promotion and financial aid for selective business ideas through leading financial institution and angel investors. There will be cash reward up to INR 200K and Business set-up cost up to INR 300K, Certificate and Memento for Sadhabani of 2022'- CA Mihir Kumar Sahu, Advisor- Finance & Resource, BMF replied.

It's a massive Digital Campaign program that starts on July 1, 2022, and ends on 8th November 2022.

Interested participants can find more information and register at:

