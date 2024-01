Beyond Boundaries: Inspiring Business and Honorary Doctorate Awards 2024 Recognize Diverse Talent in 100+ Categories

Wadhwan India Awards Council, in collaboration with Hessen International University, hosted the grand ceremony of Inspiring Business Awards and Honorary Doctorate Awards 2024 Season 4 at Stardom Resort on Ajmer Road in the capital city of Jaipur on January 1, 2024.

The event, themed around Doctorate and Business Awards, showcased a grandeur with 40 awardees in various categories for Inspiring Business Awards and 70 awardees for Honorary Doctorate Awards, spanning sectors like brands and entrepreneurship, acknowledging individuals in more than 100 categories.

As a celebrity guest, Mahima Chaudhary participated, presenting trophies, certificates, and mementos to honor the awardees.

Notable Guests at the Event:-

Dr. Ravinder Kumar Chadha

Ex Addl. Secretary

Parliament of India

Dr Dharmpal Bishnoi

Deputy commissioner

Commercial taxes department

Siddhi Johri

Mrs. India International

National Brand Ambassador for Women Empowerment

Sapna Jain

Social activist

Jaipur Rajasthan

Dr Farnaz Roz

Senate Member

Hessen International University, Germany

Maryam Alizadeh

Member, Doctoral Monitoring Board

Hessen International University, Germany

Mehran Lahooti

Alumnus

Hessen International University

Germany

Raj kishore saxena

Doordarshan, Jaipur

Anshul Jain

CEO of Golden Divine

Naveen Jain

Director -Digital Wing Samachar Jagat

Geetesh Arvind

Owner editor

Danik nirala rajasthan

Praveen Kumar

EDITOR IN CHIEF AND SR JOURNALIST – SATYAKAM LEADING NEWS PAPER DELHI MUMBAI AND JAIPUR

Dr. Sharmila Singh

Ms. India International, Thailand

Arvind Batra

Asia Director: Rotary Means Business Fellowship

Aastha Mishra

Designation -Advocate,Legal Consultant and a POSH Trainer

Organisation -High Court

Place –Lucknow

Nirmala Rao

Director

Satyamev News

Pradeep Kumar Pandey Director, SFC Group of Schools, Ludhiana

Mrs Namita Pandey, Principal Global DPS, Chitrakoot, Jaipur

Inspiring Business Awardees 2024:-

VAISHALI SRIVASTAVA:- EDUCATION

YUSUF KASARAWALA :- ENCOURAGING TOURISM

MANISH KUMAR GUPTA:- HEALTHCARE

DEVESH PANWAR:- BEST CREATIVE STARTUP ABROAD

JYOTI GUPTA:- PHARMACEUTICAL

SANJAY PATEL:- EDUCATION

MRITYUNJAY MAURYA :- ACCUPENTURE

NITIN DUBEY:- EVENT MANAGEMENT

KUNAL THAKKAR:- CELEBRITY MANAGEMENT

MANISH SOLANKI:- DIGITAL MARKETING

SUNIL SHARMA:- SK COMMUNICATION LED PARTNER

SAMEER KUMAWAT :- SOUND PARTNER

PARAMVIR SINGH:- JOHNY WALKER CELEBRATION PARTNER

Dr. SUMIT SAINI:- BEST HAIR TRANSPLANT SERVICE PROVIDER COMPANY IN ASIA

SUBHASH DUVESH & RAJESH UTTAM:- BEST REAL ESTATE COMPANY WITH JDA APPROVED PLOTS AND VILLAS IN JAIPUR

SARWAR FARIDI:- BEST SULEMANI POWER RING IN INDIA FOR HEALTH, WEALTH SUCCESS, AND PROTECTION FROM EVIL EYES

DR. RAJESH BARMA & RENU BALA:- BEST PAIN RELIEF CENTER IN BANGLORE

AJJAI LOHCHABB:- BEST VASTU AND NUMEROLOGY EXPERT IN INDIA

NASEEM KHAN:- BEST FURNITURE MANUFACTURER IN INDIA

SONIA BAMANIA:- FASTEST GROWING MBBS ABROAD ADMISSION INSTITUTE IN DELHI SINCE 2017

CHIRAG GUPTA:- FASTEST GROWING PERFUME BRAND IN INDIA

SANJAY & KAMLESH:- BEST HAIR TRANSPLANT AND SKIN CARE CLINIC IN DELHI

SHEETTAL GUPPTA :- BEST EMERGING AND FASTEST GROWING NBFC IN INDIA

ARIF BHATI:- BEST AYURVEDIC MEDICINE SUPPLIER FOR WEIGHT LOSS AND WEIGHT GAIN

CHARAN SOLANKI:- BEST DIGITAL MARKETING IT COMPANY IN INDIA

SATYA RAVURI:- FASTEST GROWING IT COMPANY IN UNITED STATES

RAJESH CHAUHAN:- MEDIA PARTNER

SUDHIR CHOPRA:- EDUPRENURE OF THE YEAR

WE BE EVENTS:- BEST IN INFLUENCER EVENT

AMAYRA YADAV :- ASTROLOGER

PRIYANKA JAIN (PIHU):- CREATIVE ART

SOHIT SONI:- HOSPITALITY MANAGEMNT

PUNEET GUMBER:- BUILDER

VINEET GUMBER:- BUILDER

T C SHARMA:- JOURNALISM

AMIT KUMAR:- BUILDER

VIVEK CHAUHAN :- BEST WEB & APP DEVELOPMENT COMPANY IN USA

NARENDER JANGRA:- BEST IT SOLUTIONS

SANJAY AGARWAL:- GUEST OF HONOUR

ADDL. SP GYAN PRAKASH NAVAL:- GUEST OF HONOUR

IAS AJAY SINGH CHITODA:- GUEST OF HONOUR

RAJAYAVARDHAN RATHOD:- GUEST OF HONOUR

DIYA KUMARI:- GUEST OF HONOUR

MAMTA SHARMA:- GUEST OF HONOUR

SHUBA GUPTA:- GUEST OF HONOUR

ARCHANA PUROHIT:- GUEST OF HONOUR

HARIOM GUPTA:- GUEST OF HONOUR

Honorary Doctorate Awards 2024:-

MOHANLAL SONAL:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY HINDI LITERATURE

VIKASH MAHALA:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY EDUCATION

POOJA SHAW:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY COSMETOLOGIST

DHIRAJLAL BACHUBHAI PARADAVA:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY EDUCATION

CHANDUBHAI DANJIBHAI BHALIYA:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY EDUCATION

AJAYA KUMAR SHAH:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY JOURNALISM AND MASS COMMUNICATION

KRISHAN KUMAR:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY ASTROLOGY

PATHAN SAMEER KHAN:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY POLITICAL ACTIVIST AND SOCIAL WORK

YACHCHARAPPA NANJAPPA PAPANNAVAR:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY EDUCATION

PARVINDER SINGH:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY EDUCATION

ARUN SIDHU:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY ASTROLOGY

PRASENJIT JANA:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY MATHMETICS

AJAY KUMAR:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY SOCIAL WORK

PARVESH YADAV:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY HOLISTIC TREATMENT

HEM PRASAD SAM:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY ENGLISH LITERATURE

SABIN KHADKA:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY EDUCATION CONSULTANT

AMAR SINGH BHATI:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY AYURVEDA

TALIB BASHIR NADVI:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY SOCIAL WORK

VINOD SADASHIV ADE:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY ART & RESEARCH

DR. DEVI PANTHI:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY GHAZAL & CHARU

SURESH KAUSHIK:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY ACCUPRESSURE

DILLIRAM KIRKI:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY SALES AND MARKETING

BABU MOHAMMED MANSURI:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY PSYCHIATRIST

DEEPAK:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY INNER LEADERSHIP COACH

SATISH SHANKAR MALGI:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY PROJECT MANAGEMENT

LAXMI KANT BANSAL:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY SOCIAL WORK

CHANDRA CHAND:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY EDUCATION

SUNIL KUMAR:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY HOSPITALITY

PREETI V RASTOGI:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

KUMAR ABHISHEK:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY PHARMACUTICAL MARKETING

DARSHAN AGARWAL:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY SOCIAL WORK

MAINEJAR PRASAD SAH KANU:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY GEOGRAPHY

SURENDRA KUMAR BAJAJ:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

ABHISHEK CHOUDHARY:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY EDUCATION

ASHOK KUMAR:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY HINDI LITERATURE

LOKESH KUMAR GOYAL:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY NETWORK MARKETING

SUPENDRA KARKI:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY PUBLIC HEALTH

BINAYA KUMAR MISHRA:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY PUBLIC HEALTH

DEVI DUTT:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY CINEMA

M DEEPA:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY PHYSICS

Y KISHORE KUMAR:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY MATHEMATICS

J JAYA PRAKASH:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY EDUCATION

MANOJ KUMAR:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY DIETICIAN AND NUTRITION

GURUDUTT SHARMA:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY ASTROLOGY AND EDUCATION

SHRI UDAYSINH PRATAPRAO CHAVAN:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY MARATHI LITERATURE

SNEHA JAISWAL:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY ASTROLOGY AND HYPNOSIS

DHANRAJ BAIRWA:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY MEDICAL

AMULYARATNA TRIPATHI:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS

GOURAV:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT

SANDEEP KUMAR:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY JOURNALISM AND MASS COMMUNICATION

VINOD:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY FOOD SCIENCES

SHWETA SHIVHARE:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY EDUCATION

AMIT SRIVASTAVA:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY PSYCOLOGY

VISHAL PANDEY:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY MARKETINF & HR

SURYABHAN YADAV:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY ANATOMY

MRITYUNJAY MAURYA:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY ACCUPENTURE

RAVI PRAKASH SITARAM KUMAWAT:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY SOCIAL WORK

POOJA B VERMA:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY Spirituality & Social Activist

VIVEK GUPTA:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY HOSPITALITY

PRIYANKA GUPTA:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY SOCIAL WORK

R J DEWVANGANA CHAUHAN:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY MASS COMMUNICAION

PRIYANKA DUBEY:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY EVENT MANAGEMENT

MULLA CHAND BASHA:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY HEALTHCARE

CHANDRA MOHAN SHARMA:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY NETWORK MARKETING

SOUMYA CHATTERJEE:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY HOUSE KEEPING

CHANEHI MOST JULFA KHATUN:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY CLINICAL EMBRYOLOGY

AVIJIT ROY:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY SOCIAL WORK

ROHIT JINDAL:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY MATHEMATICS

KOMAL SETHI:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY SOCIAL WORK

RAKESH VACHHER:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY COMMERCE

SAMARVIR KAUSHIK:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY SOCIAL WORK

VIVEK SHRIVASTAVA:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY OPTIMIZING THE SOLAR POWER UTILIZATION

VIKRAM SINGH RATHORE:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY AGRICULTURE

ARVIND SINGH:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY SOCIAL WORK

DEVENDRA KUMAR JHA:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

DR M WALI:- DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY CARDIOLOGY

