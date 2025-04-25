BGMI Releases New Set of Official Redeem Codes to Enhance Player Rewards

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 25: KRAFTON India today released an additional set of official BGMI redeem codes for players across the country.

These redeem codes allow players to access exclusive in-game rewards ranging from premium skins and outfits to weapon upgrades with several pink and purple grade items included to support deeper personalization in the game.

BGMI players can redeem codes starting from 0:00 Hrs of 22nd April to 23:59 Hrs of 6th June 2025, only via BGMI's official website at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem. To avoid scams or phishing attempts, players are advised to use only official KRAFTON communication channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. CFZBZ4UJXTC3

2. CFZCZQ3VN4SD

3. CFZDZG8MQHRP

4. CFZEZT5VWMCA

5. CFZFZGD6KJ8B

6. CFZGZ93D8EDB

7. CFZHZQRMKVM9

8. CFZIZWX3UFSR

9. CFZJZM4SBQNT

10. CFZKZNKRW6HA

11. CFZLZS9UH6VV

12. CFZMZDADRVWM

13. CGZBZQEEMPXJ

14. CGZCZPFTKT73

15. CGZDZQS764UP

16. CGZEZ4X6F3UD

17. CGZFZ4KRFGWQ

18. CGZGZEQS9J87

19. CGZHZPT7DP9C

20. CGZIZWDUJQTC

21. CGZJZ84K5BDG

22. CGZKZTTVARXR

23. CGZLZGKCRK6G

24. CGZMZGGSGNTQ

Steps to redeem: Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID

* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code > A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day and a maximum of two codes until June 6th, 2025

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

