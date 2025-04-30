BGMI Rolls Out more Rewards; Latest Redeem Codes Promise Enhanced In-Game Customization

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 30: KRAFTON India continues to fuel player excitement in India's favourite action game, BGMI, by introducing a new batch of redeem codes packed with unique in-game rewards. These codes offer players a chance to further customize their gameplay with limited-time skins, outfits, and weapon enhancements that reflect their personal style.

Available exclusively through the official BGMI redemption portal, these codes can be used from 0:00 Hrs of 22nd April to 23:59 Hrs of 6th June 2025, only via BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

KRAFTON urges all players to redeem through verified channels to ensure a secure and authentic experience.

Redeem codes:

1. CJZBZRD43RHM

2. CJZCZX74TA8E

3. CJZDZ3GJSC7G

4. CJZEZ84MABVJ

5. CJZFZCWMGKKD

6. CJZGZD5F9EVN

7. CJZHZK4V7K9K

8. CJZIZFS3WG57

9. CJZJZA4U3FW3

10. CJZKZKSX4V53

11. CJZLZ36WVB5M

12. CJZMZ9H3FE9V

13.CKZBZ6DTHPUW

14. CKZCZH7R9JBN

15. CKZDZ9DG8GQM

16. CKZEZRXXXWKD

17. CKZFZWEW748R

18. CKZGZCC5XAQC

19. CKZHZE6VR73H

20. CKZIZ5RB3H9X

21. CKZJZXBEPBH7

22. CKZKZJM3SK47

23. CKZLZFRJWAW5

24. CKZMZH3GSPGS

Steps to redeem: Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards

* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmo-bileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID

* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code > A message will confirm 'Code redeemed success-fully'

* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day and a maximum of two codes until June 6th, 2025

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

