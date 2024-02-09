Bharat Gas Launches 'Pure for Sure' Service; Know the benefits

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited is set to introduce a new initiative, 'Pure for Sure', to enhance customer service. This scheme ensures timely delivery of accurately weighted cylinders without any tampering. Customers have the opportunity to inspect the cylinder before accepting it. Launched by Bharat Gas, this pioneering service was inaugurated by Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at the IEW 2024 event in Goa.

BPCL stated that 'Pure for Sure' will empower customers to receive the correct cylinders. The initiative involves the installation of anti-tampering seals on the cylinders, each containing a unique QR code. Upon scanning, customers will be able to access essential details such as the cylinder's weight, ensuring transparency and authenticity. If the cylinder has been tampered with, the QR code will not scan, leading to non-delivery.

This service promises mutual benefits for both customers and the agency. The Managing Director of BPCL highlighted that the 'Pure for Sure' scheme will revolutionize LPG service, bolstering customer confidence in cylinder quality. The company aims to address issues like cylinder theft during transit, customer presence at the time of delivery, and scheduling refill deliveries. Additionally, an AI-based route optimizer service will be available under Pure for Sure, enhancing the agency's delivery capacity.

Furthermore, the company aims to involve women in the delivery process. With features such as delivery notifications, real-time tracking, OTP-based delivery, and preferred slot booking, Pure for Sure will elevate the overall service experience.