Bharat Infinity Event Series: Transforming the Landscape of Finance and Innovation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 25: Happay recently concluded the inaugural run of its acclaimed event series, Bharat Infinity. This trilogy, held over the past quarter in the major finance hubs of Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai, has reshaped the paradigm of finance and innovation in India.

Happay, the organizer of the event series, is India’s largest travel, expense, and payments platform used by over 7000 companies. Earlier this year, Happay won the Choice Gold Seal of Trust 2023 for Travel and Expense Management. In June 2023, Happay was also awarded the prestigious Leader Badge by G2, one of the world's most trusted software review platform, across multiple categories.

Bharat Infinity emerged as a beacon, uniting influential finance leaders from these industrial powerhouses. Over 300 finance luminaries attended, making it a remarkable congregation of thought leaders, redefining the standards for financial discourse.

Distinguished visionary finance titans from renowned companies graced the stage as keynote speakers and fireside chat guests, including S Kathir Kamanathan (CFO, Lanco Tanjor), Gaurav Jain (CEO, AXA France Vie), Gulshan Dua (Director of Finance, Egon Zehnder) and Jayashree Ramaswamy (Group CFO of IL&FS and CFO for IL&FS Financial Services Limited). Their insights shed light on the future of finance and innovation in India, igniting transformative conversations.

The trilogy unfolded on consecutive dates: 21st July, 18th August, and 24th August. Each event reimagined how discussions transpire within India's financial sector, fostering innovation, collaboration, and forward thinking.

Bharat Infinity facilitated cross-regional collaboration, fostering the exchange of ideas, experiences, and innovative solutions. Attendees engaged in conversations spanning fintech revolutions, sustainable finance, digital banking advancements, and more, shaping the industry's future. Professionals formed meaningful connections, driving progress and innovation within the financial sector.

The success of Bharat Infinity underscores Happay's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration within the finance industry. Stay updated for more developments as Happay continues to explore the evolving landscape of finance and innovation.

